India vs USA, India vs USA FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, India vs USA FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022 Group A match between India and USA. Head coach Thomas Dennerby is hoping that India will score an early goal against the mighty USA when his team will make its debut at the FIFA women’s U-17 World Cup here on Tuesday. Dennerby has earlier said that Indian defence has improved in recent times and his side will be difficult to score against. “It will be tough to score against us. If we are at our best and if the top teams are not at their best on the day and if we manage to score an early goal and if they (opposition teams) start getting nervous something like that, then we have a chance,” Dennerby said at the pre-match press conference. “If we have a chance we will fight for it. So, it can happen. We have a good chance to come out of the match against USA with a point. “It (being underdogs) suits us. USA are favourites no doubt about that but that is on paper before the game. The game will start 0-0 tomorrow.” Asked how far India can go in the tournament, he said, “We have to fight for it and it will be a huge success if we qualify for the quarter-finals. We will do whatever it takes to reach there.”Also Read - India vs USA, FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

INDIA SQUAD: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Melody Chanu Keisham, Anjali Munda, Astam Oraon (c), Kajal, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Shilky Devi Hemam, Babina Devi Lisham, Nitu Linda, Shailja, Shubhangi Singh, Anita Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Lavanya Upadhyay, Sudha Ankita Tirkey. Also Read - Government Files Application in Supreme Court After FIFA Threat to Withdraw U-17 Women's World Cup