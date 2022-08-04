LIVE India vs Wales Men’s Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 Score and Updates: Harmanpreet’s Hat-trick Powers IND To 4-1 Win Over Wales; Harmanpreet’s Hat-trick Puts India On Top; IND 3-0 WAL; Harmanpreet’s Twin Goals Keep India Ahead At First Half; IND 0-0 WAL At The End of 1st Quarter | The Indian men’s hockey team continued the unbeaten run at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after thrashing Canada 8-0 in its third Pool B match, here on Wednesday. Harmanpreet Singh (7′, 56′), and Akashdeep Singh (37′, 60′) scored a brace each, while Amit Rohidas (10′), Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (20′), Gurjant Singh (27′), and Mandeep Singh (58′) scored one goal each for India. With the win, India climbed to the top of the Pool B table with seven points in three games courtesy of their superior goal difference over England. Both England and India have two wins and a draw under their belt but India hold the edge with a goal difference of +19 compared to England’s +8. Meanwhile, Canada are yet to win a match at Birmingham 2022.Also Read - CWG Boxing: अब बॉक्सिंग से बरसेंगे मेडल, अमित पंघल और जैसमीन समेत 5 मुक्केबाज सेमीफाइल में

"It was good but we could have scored more goals. It would have helped us with the upcoming matches as we drew with England so it will help us win the pool," said Amit Rohidas after the win.

The match started with India attacking down the left flank straightaway with Hardik Singh and Akashdeep Singh threatening Canada's defence. Captain Manpreet Singh slipped an excellent pass to Lalit Kumar Upadhyay inside the striking circle, but the shot from the latter just went wide.

Harmanpreet Singh put India in front as he scored the first goal from a Penalty Corner. Minutes later, Amit Rohidas broke past the Canadian defence from the left flank as he struck a powerful hit into the nets to extend India’s lead to 2-0 before the end of the first quarter.