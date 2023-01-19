  • Home
LIVE India vs Wales, Hockey World Cup 2023, Pool D: Akshdeep Singh Doubles Lead, IND Winning 2-0

India vs Wales, Hockey World Cup 2023, Pool D: Akshdeep Singh Doubles Lead, IND Winning 2-0. Harmanpreet and Co Need to Win Now By a 6-Goal Margin to Earn Direct Quarter-Final Spot. If not then the hosts have to go through the crossovers, where they will meet New Zealand.

Updated: January 19, 2023 8:22 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

India vs Wales Hockey World Cup Live Score Updates

Bhubaneswar: An unbeaten India will seek to address their penalty-corner woes to post a big win against bottom-placed debutants Wales in their final pool match and qualify directly for the quarter-finals of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup here on Thursday. India will have to win by a 8-goal margin to earn a direct quarter-final spot. If two teams are on equal points and have the same number of wins, the rankings in the pool stage are decided on the basis of goal difference. In any case, India will not be knocked out of the tournament as they will finish second if they beat Wales — a task they are expected to accomplish. If India finish second in Pool D, they will play the third-place team in Pool C, which is New Zealand in the ‘crossover’ round.

Squads

India: Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad and Sukhjeet Singh.

Wales: Toby Reynolds-Cotterill(gk), Rhys Payne(gk), Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Lewis Prosser (captain), Dale Hutchinson, Jacob Draper, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Rupert Shipperley (captain), Fred Newbold, Ben Francis, Luke Hawker (captain), James Carson, Jack Pritchard.

Live Updates

  • 8:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WAL, Hockey World Cup 2023: Penalty corner for India again!! The defence once again stands tall and the Indians cannot find a way out. IND 2-0 WAL

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WAL, Hockey World Cup 2023: The Welsh defence stands tall!! They get it out from harm’s way! IND 2-0 WAL

  • 8:24 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WAL, Hockey World Cup 2023: ANOTHER PENALTY CORNER FOR INDIA!!

  • 8:21 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WAL, Hockey World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Singh goes for goal and it’s saved by the Wales goalkeeper!!! IND 2-0 WAL

  • 8:20 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WAL, Hockey World Cup 2023: India with the counter and another penalty corner for the hosts!!

  • 8:19 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WAL, Hockey World Cup 2023: PENALTY CORNER FOR WALES and they almost found the frame of the goal from a direct attempt and as we speak India have scored their second goal!!!! Akashdeep Singh with a brilliant strike!! 6 more to get! IND 2-0 WAL

  • 8:16 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WAL, Hockey World Cup 2023: We are back for the second-half!! India leading by 1-0. They still need to score goals for a direct quarter-final spot. IND 1-0 WAL

  • 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WAL, Hockey World Cup 2023: It’s Half-time here at Kalinga Stadium, India lead by a solitary goal at the break. They need more 7 goals now. 6 goals will also do the job, but 5 of them has to be field goals like the opener. HT: IND 0-0 WAL

  • 8:01 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WAL, Hockey World Cup 2023: India finally have their goal but still a lot of work still left to play. As we speak!! Wales misses a sitter!!! They should’ve buried it from a scoring position. IND 1-0 WAL

  • 7:58 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WAL, Hockey World Cup: GOAAAL!!! India finally have the first goal!! Shamsher Singh nets in the opener!!! The hosts need 7 more goals now. IND 1-0 WAL

