LIVE India vs Wales Men’s Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 Score and Updates: IND 0-0 WAL At The End of 1st Quarter | The Indian men’s hockey team continued the unbeaten run at the 2022 Commonwealth Games after thrashing Canada 8-0 in its third Pool B match, here on Wednesday. Harmanpreet Singh (7′, 56′), and Akashdeep Singh (37′, 60′) scored a brace each, while Amit Rohidas (10′), Lalit Kumar Upadhyay (20′), Gurjant Singh (27′), and Mandeep Singh (58′) scored one goal each for India. With the win, India climbed to the top of the Pool B table with seven points in three games courtesy of their superior goal difference over England. Both England and India have two wins and a draw under their belt but India hold the edge with a goal difference of +19 compared to England’s +8. Meanwhile, Canada are yet to win a match at Birmingham 2022.Also Read - LIVE CWG 2022, Day 7 India at Birmingham: After Panghal, Jasmine Assures Medal in Boxing For India; Hockey Underway

“It was good but we could have scored more goals. It would have helped us with the upcoming matches as we drew with England so it will help us win the pool,” said Amit Rohidas after the win. Also Read - CWG 2022, Boxing: Tokyo Olympic Bronze Medallist Lovlina Borogohain Crashes Out In Quarterfinals

The match started with India attacking down the left flank straightaway with Hardik Singh and Akashdeep Singh threatening Canada’s defence. Captain Manpreet Singh slipped an excellent pass to Lalit Kumar Upadhyay inside the striking circle, but the shot from the latter just went wide. Also Read - CWG 2022: President Murmu Congratulates Medal Winners Tulika Maan, Gurdeep Singh, Sourav Ghosal

Harmanpreet Singh put India in front as he scored the first goal from a Penalty Corner. Minutes later, Amit Rohidas broke past the Canadian defence from the left flank as he struck a powerful hit into the nets to extend India’s lead to 2-0 before the end of the first quarter.

Live Updates

  • 7:00 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Wales Men’s Hockey: The referral goes to India. Another penalty corner for India and GOAL!!!! Drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh draws first blood for India. 2nd Quarter – IND 1-0 WAL (4″)

  • 6:57 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Wales Men’s Hockey: Welsh players are playing it rough at the moment as they have hurt captain Manpreet Singh. He is trying to explain it to the referee but to no avail. Penalty corner for India and they miss it. India refers it immediately. 2nd Quarter – IND 0-0 WAL (3″)

  • 6:50 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Wales Men’s Hockey: The circle penetration by India is much more now. The Welsh defence is intact though. Manpreet Singh and co have to look for another way to score from here. We are at the end of first quarter. IND 0-0 WAL (15″)

  • 6:41 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Wales Men’s Hockey: Free hit for Wales. Indian players is currently trying to penetrate the D. First penalty corner for India and it is miss for them this time. IND 0-0 WAL (8″)

  • 6:36 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Wales Men’s Hockey: Man on man marking at the moment by the Welsh players. India have the possession. Penalty corner for India and Welsh refer it straight away. IT’s ALL HAPPENING HERE!!! IND 0-0 (5″)

  • 6:33 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Wales Men’s Hockey: High fives among the players as the game begins. Quarter 1 begin and India have got the possession. Some aggressive interception by the Welsh players to counter that. IND 0-0 WAL (3″)

  • 6:26 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Wales Men’s Hockey: After the match against Canada, Indian forward Akashdeep Singh was pumped up and vowed to continue the same form. Here is what he said – “It’s a very important win, we played very well as a team with great effort. We now have a big game we have to win against Wales.”

  • 6:22 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Wales Men’s Hockey: India gave no respite to Canadian defence, continuing to attack in numbers, as the second half kicked off. India will look to maintain their aggression against the Welsh too.

  • 6:17 PM IST

  • 6:10 PM IST

    LIVE India vs Wales Men’s Hockey: The table toppers in Pool B will take on the second-placed team from Pool A in the semi-finals and also avoid reigning champions Australia.