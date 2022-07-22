Live Score  India vs West Indies 1st ODI , Trinidad & Tobago: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the 1st ODI match between India and West Indies. Shikhar Dhawan Lead Charge For India | India and West Indies will square off against each other in an upcoming ODI series. WI vs IND 1st ODI is set to take place on July 22 (Friday) at Queen Park Oval Stadium in Trinidad. During India’s tour of West Indies 2022, three ODI games will take place. India is led by Shikhar Dhawan in WI vs IND ODI series. They are short of players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Rishabh Pant in the ODI series. West Indies is led by Nicholas Pooran in WI vs IND ODI series. While India won their previous ODI series, West Indies lost their last ODI series. During India’s tour of England recently, India played 3 games against England. India crushed England by 10 wickets in the 1st ODI. They lost the 2nd ODI by 100 runs. In the last ODI, India outplayed England by 5 wickets. Hence, India bagged a 2-1 victory against the hosts England.Also Read - IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Streaming, Weather Forecast: When And Where to Watch India vs West Indies Live in India

UPDATES: Shikhar Dhawan Lead Charge For India. Shubman Gill Perishes; Shikhar Dhawan Holds Key For India. Shikhar Dhawan-Shubman Gill Half-Centuries Put India on Top. Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill Strong For India. Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill Steady For India. Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill Open Innings For India. Also Read - IND vs WI: Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out Of First 2 ODIs Against West Indies Due To Knee Injury

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.
West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales. Also Read - Shardul Thakur Has To Compete With Hardik Pandya For The All-rounder Slot In Team India Feels Scott Styris

Live Updates

  • 9:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: OUT!!! Shikhar Dhawan misses out his century by just 3 runs! How unfair!! IND 213/2 (33.4)

  • 9:21 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: 32 overs gone, India are now at 202/1. Shikhar Dhawan heading towards his hundred. India on top. Visitors cross 200 runs. IND 202/1 (32)

  • 9:14 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: 30 overs gone, India are now at 184/1. Shreyas Iyer is well set in his in 30s, whereas Shikhar Dhawan looking even more dangerous in his mid 80s. India maintain a run-rate of 6.1. IND 184/1 (30)

  • 9:05 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: 28 overs gone, India are now at 170/1. Shikhar Dhawan cruising and currently on 80. IND 170/1 (28)

  • 8:56 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: 25 overs gone, India are now at 152/1. Shikhar Dhawan lead charge for the visitors. The captain is in fine touch and so far has hit a total of 10 boundaries. IND 152/1 (25)

  • 8:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: OUT! Shubman Gill has been run-out and finally the home-side have the first wicket of the match. IND 121/1 (19)

  • 8:24 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: That’s it! Fifty from Shikhar Dhawan! The Gabbar of Indian cricket has so far played a captain’s knock tonight and the way things are going as of now, 350 looks a big possibility. IND 119/0 (17.4)

  • 8:20 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: 5 runs coming from the over, India are now at 116/0. Shikhar Dhawan are just a run behind now. The visitors are in supreme control right now at this moment, IND 116/0 (17)

  • 8:13 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: 16 overs gone, India are now at 111/0. Shikhar Dhawan is on 47. Just 3 runs required for his well-deserved half-century. Indian batters are resilient and are in fantastic mood today. DRINKS BREAK! IND 111/0 (16)

  • 8:06 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WI 1st ODI: 100 runs up for Team India and the visitors ride on courtesy of a 100-run partnership from the India openers. IND 102/0 (14.3)