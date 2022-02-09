LIVE SCORE IND vs WI 2nd ODI, Live Match Today Updates

Ahmedabad: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 2nd ODI match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad.

Rohit Sharma first assignment as regular captain turned out to be a spectacular outing for Team India as the hosts humbled Kieron Pollard and company by 6 wickets. West Indies, in the 1st ODI, were nowhere in the game as they were bundled out for 176 in less than 50 overs with heavy contributions from the lower order. Although, they will look to make amends in the 2nd ODI with couple of changes. The pitch in the last game was assisting spin and there might be room for another spinner in the Windies playing XI.

On the other hand, India might not look to make any changes in the squad because "why fix something which is not broken." The bowlers, particularly Yuzvendra Chahal in the middle overs was outstanding and earned "Player of the match" award rightly in the 1st ODI. Apart from a flurry of wickets which fell in the middle phase, there is nothing much to worry about. Virat Kohli, who was out cheaply in the previous game, will look to make impact with the bat. Captain Rohit showed his prowess with the bat through a quick 50 in the 1st ODI.

Will India take an assailable lead in the series or will West Indies figure out a way to stay alive? Stay Tuned for live updates.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Shahrukh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Nkrumah Bonner, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh

