LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Score and Match Updates

Ahmedabad: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 3rd ODI match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad.Also Read - India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Will Fire At Some Stage, No Doubt About That Reckons Aakash Chopra

India won the toss and have elected to bat first. India have made three changes from the previous game. KL Rahul missed out due to a niggle and Shikhar Dhawan replaces him. Kuldeep replaces Yuzvendra Chahal and Shreyas Iyer replaces Deepak Hooda. A last minute change as Deepak Chahar replaces Shardul Thakur. Rohit Sharma has made some brave changes. Also Read - Ajinkya Rahane Makes BOLD Statement on Australia Tour 2020-21, Says 'Someone Else Took Credit'

On the other hand, West Indies had a golden opportunity to level the series 1-1 in the previous match. However, a top order collapse ensured India an assailable lead. Stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran was impressive with his tactics, however his dry run with the bat is hurting Windies prospects. West Indies have brought in Hayden Walsh in place of Akeal Hosein. Also Read - Not Rishabh Pant Opening; Dinesh Karthik Points Captain Rohit Sharma's Out-of-The-Box During 2nd ODI Move That Impressed Him

A victory in the final game of the series would revitalise the West Indies camp ahead of the T20Is. There are also 10 World Cup Super League points up for grabs. Will the visitors script a comeback in the 3rd ODI. Stay tuned for live updates.

Teams

India (playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies (playing XI): Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Fabien Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach

Check India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, IND vs WI ODI Live Score and IND vs WI Live Streaming Online, IND vs WI Dream11 Prediction Today and India vs West Indies Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.

Live Updates

  • 1:46 PM IST

    Live India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Kemar Roach is currently struggling from round the wicket. He has bowled two wides and failed to keep the pressure on Shikhar Dhawan. India 16-0 after 3 overs.

  • 1:38 PM IST

    Live India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Good comeback from Kemar Roach. He has got Rohit out couple of times in previous matches. Rohit will be vary of that. FOUR!!! Alzarri Joseph tries to rush Rohit Sharma with a short delivery. Rohit masterfully steers along the backward area for a boundary. India 10-0 after 1.2 overs.

  • 1:34 PM IST

    Live India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: FOUR!!! Short, wide and punished. Did someone ask Rohit Sharma to replicate Virender Sehwag? Brilliant start to the innings by the Indian captain. Good comeback from Kemar Roach. LOUD Appeal for LBW!!! Looks like no bat. Missing the wickets. India 4-0 after 0.3 overs.

  • 1:26 PM IST

    Live India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Prasidh Krishna was simply outstanding in the previous match. 9 overs – 1 maiden – 12 runs – 4 wickets. What a spell of hostile fast bowling. The 26 year old will look to replicate his performance.

  • 1:16 PM IST

    Live India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: West Indies have brought in Hayden Walsh in place of Akeal Hosein. West Indies (playing XI): Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Fabien Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach.

  • 1:15 PM IST

    Live India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Team India won the toss and have elected to bat first. Interesting decision from the Indian captain. Shikhar Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav and Shreyas Iyer comes in for KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Hooda. Last minute change as Deepak Chahar replaces Shardul Thakur. India (playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.

  • 12:53 PM IST

    Live India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Toss is scheduled at 1 PM IST. With the eventuality of dew coming in the second innings, both teams will look to bowl first in the match. With the IPL mega auctions happening tomorrow, players will look to play aggressively in order to catch the eye of the franchises.

  • 12:43 PM IST

    Live India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: In the West Indies camp, stand in captain Nicholas Pooran has to fire with the bat along with the top order. Odean Smith was an exciting prospect for them in the previous match. Once he got out, Windies practically lost the game. Will Windies script a turnaround in the match. Stay tuned for live updates!

  • 12:40 PM IST

    Live India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan is likely to make a comeback in the final ODI. Deepak Hooda might have to make way for him. Rishabh Pant can be also be asked to bat at number 4. So many possibilities for team India in the match.

  • 12:15 PM IST

    Live IND vs WI 3rd ODI Score : Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 3rd ODI match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad. Will Rohit Sharma register a 3-0 whitewash in his first assignment as a regular captain or West Indies script a comeback to win the final ODI? Stay tuned for live updates.