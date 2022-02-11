LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Score and Match Updates

Ahmedabad: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 3rd ODI match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad.

India won the toss and have elected to bat first. India have made three changes from the previous game. KL Rahul missed out due to a niggle and Shikhar Dhawan replaces him. Kuldeep replaces Yuzvendra Chahal and Shreyas Iyer replaces Deepak Hooda. A last minute change as Deepak Chahar replaces Shardul Thakur. Rohit Sharma has made some brave changes.

On the other hand, West Indies had a golden opportunity to level the series 1-1 in the previous match. However, a top order collapse ensured India an assailable lead. Stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran was impressive with his tactics, however his dry run with the bat is hurting Windies prospects. West Indies have brought in Hayden Walsh in place of Akeal Hosein.

A victory in the final game of the series would revitalise the West Indies camp ahead of the T20Is. There are also 10 World Cup Super League points up for grabs. Will the visitors script a comeback in the 3rd ODI. Stay tuned for live updates.

Teams

India (playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies (playing XI): Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Fabien Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach

