LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Score and Match Updates

Ahmedabad: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 3rd ODI match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad.Also Read - India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Will Fire At Some Stage, No Doubt About That Reckons Aakash Chopra

India won the toss and have elected to bat first. Rohit Sharma departs early courtesy of an inside edge back on to stumps. Alzarri Joseph is on fire as he picks up Virat Kohli the next ball. Odean Smith struck in the first over as well as he picks up Shikhar Dhawan. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant in the middle for India. Team India in desperate need of a partnership. Also Read - Ajinkya Rahane Makes BOLD Statement on Australia Tour 2020-21, Says 'Someone Else Took Credit'

Can Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer pull off something special in this game? Stay tuned for live updates.  Also Read - Not Rishabh Pant Opening; Dinesh Karthik Points Captain Rohit Sharma's Out-of-The-Box During 2nd ODI Move That Impressed Him

India have made three changes from the previous game. KL Rahul missed out due to a niggle and Shikhar Dhawan replaces him. Kuldeep replaces Yuzvendra Chahal and Shreyas Iyer replaces Deepak Hooda. A last minute change as Deepak Chahar replaces Shardul Thakur. Rohit Sharma has made some brave changes.

On the other hand, West Indies had a golden opportunity to level the series 1-1 in the previous match. However, a top order collapse ensured India an assailable lead. Stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran was impressive with his tactics, however his dry run with the bat is hurting Windies prospects. West Indies have brought in Hayden Walsh in place of Akeal Hosein.

A victory in the final game of the series would revitalise the West Indies camp ahead of the T20Is. There are also 10 World Cup Super League points up for grabs. Will the visitors script a comeback in the 3rd ODI. Stay tuned for live updates.

Teams

India (playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies (playing XI): Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Fabien Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach

  • 3:03 PM IST

    Live India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: The pitch is currently helping both seamers and spinners alike. There is awkward bounce and a hint of spin available. Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj might be smiling in the dugout seeing the help available. India 73-3 after 18 overs.

  • 2:59 PM IST

    Live India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Fascinating approach from both Pant and Iyer. They are attacking the bowlers and have kept the run-rate above 4. Fabian Allen into the attack. Just 1 run off his over. India 70-3 after 17 overs.

  • 2:37 PM IST

    Live India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: FOUR!!! Good shot from Iyer. Six runs off the over. India 50-3 after 13 overs. FOUR!!! Odean Smith tries a bouncer and Rishabh just pounces on it. India 54-3 after 13.1 overs.

  • 2:35 PM IST

    Live India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: With Shikhar Dhawan back in the hut courtesy of Odean Smith hard length. Rishabh Pant has joined Shreyas Iyer in the middle. However, Shreyas Iyer has looked a bit tentative. They are stealing singles at the moment but they are living dangerously. They need a partnership soon. India 46-3 after 12.4 overs.

  • 2:05 PM IST

    Live India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: SIX!!! Shikhar Dhawan charges and plays it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. Good comeback from Kemar Roach. Dhawan is coming down the wicket against Roach. India 28-2 after 7 overs.

  • 2:01 PM IST

    Live India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Virat Kohli has been really unlucky as the deliveries which are getting him out are not worthy at all. Normally, those deliveries are dispatched to the boundaries for runs. Shikhar Dhawan is struggling at the moment. 13 deliveries and no runs. India 19-2 after 6 overs.

  • 1:56 PM IST

    Live India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Terrible last 10 minutes for India as they have lost the best two batters. Rohit Sharma chops it back on to the stumps and in the same over, he picks up Virat Kohli with a strangle down the leg side. Shreyas has joined Dhawan in the quest. West Indies on top. India 18-2 after 5 overs.

  • 1:46 PM IST

    Live India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Kemar Roach is currently struggling from round the wicket. He has bowled two wides and failed to keep the pressure on Shikhar Dhawan. India 16-0 after 3 overs.

  • 1:38 PM IST

    Live India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Good comeback from Kemar Roach. He has got Rohit out couple of times in previous matches. Rohit will be vary of that. FOUR!!! Alzarri Joseph tries to rush Rohit Sharma with a short delivery. Rohit masterfully steers along the backward area for a boundary. India 10-0 after 1.2 overs.

  • 1:34 PM IST

    Live India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: FOUR!!! Short, wide and punished. Did someone ask Rohit Sharma to replicate Virender Sehwag? Brilliant start to the innings by the Indian captain. Good comeback from Kemar Roach. LOUD Appeal for LBW!!! Looks like no bat. Missing the wickets. India 4-0 after 0.3 overs.