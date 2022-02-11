LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Score and Match Updates

Ahmedabad: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 3rd ODI match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad.Also Read - India vs West Indies: Virat Kohli Will Fire At Some Stage, No Doubt About That Reckons Aakash Chopra

India won the toss and have elected to bat first. Rohit Sharma departs early courtesy of an inside edge back on to stumps. Alzarri Joseph is on fire as he picks up Virat Kohli the next ball. Odean Smith struck in the first over as well as he picks up Shikhar Dhawan. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant in the middle for India. Team India in desperate need of a partnership. Also Read - Ajinkya Rahane Makes BOLD Statement on Australia Tour 2020-21, Says 'Someone Else Took Credit'

Can Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer pull off something special in this game? Stay tuned for live updates. Also Read - Not Rishabh Pant Opening; Dinesh Karthik Points Captain Rohit Sharma's Out-of-The-Box During 2nd ODI Move That Impressed Him

India have made three changes from the previous game. KL Rahul missed out due to a niggle and Shikhar Dhawan replaces him. Kuldeep replaces Yuzvendra Chahal and Shreyas Iyer replaces Deepak Hooda. A last minute change as Deepak Chahar replaces Shardul Thakur. Rohit Sharma has made some brave changes.

On the other hand, West Indies had a golden opportunity to level the series 1-1 in the previous match. However, a top order collapse ensured India an assailable lead. Stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran was impressive with his tactics, however his dry run with the bat is hurting Windies prospects. West Indies have brought in Hayden Walsh in place of Akeal Hosein.

A victory in the final game of the series would revitalise the West Indies camp ahead of the T20Is. There are also 10 World Cup Super League points up for grabs. Will the visitors script a comeback in the 3rd ODI. Stay tuned for live updates.

Teams

India (playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies (playing XI): Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Fabien Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach

