LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Score and Match Updates

Ahmedabad: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 3rd ODI match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad.

First wicket for India as Shai Hope departs in the 4th over. The ball is swinging late for Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chaha.

India set West Indies a target of 266 in 50 overs courtesy of Shreyas Iyer (80), Rishabh Pant (56) and late strikes from Chahar and Sundar. Will India bowlers replicate their 2nd ODI performance here in the 3rd ODI. Stay tuned for live updates.

Suryakumar Yadav in pursuit of lifting the run-rate played one straight into the fielder’s hand. Shreyas Iyer misses out on a richly deserved hundred. Washington Sundar is in the middle now and carries a huge responsibility. Deepak Chahar’s brisk little innings have given India an edge. 

India won the toss and have elected to bat first. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer turned the tide for India. The partnership between the two was on course to cross 100 until Pant edged it to the wicketkeeper. Pant was playing the role of an aggressor well while Shreyas  anchored the innings from the other end. 

Rohit Sharma departed early courtesy of an inside edge back on to stumps. Alzarri Joseph is on fire as he picks up Virat Kohli the next ball. Odean Smith struck in the first over as well as he picks up Shikhar Dhawan. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant in the middle for India. 

A victory in the final game of the series would revitalise the West Indies camp ahead of the T20Is. There are also 10 World Cup Super League points up for grabs. Will the visitors script a comeback in the 3rd ODI. Stay tuned for live updates.

Teams

India (playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies (playing XI): Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Fabien Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach

Live Updates

  • 6:17 PM IST

    Live India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: The bowlers are getting late swing. OUT!!! Brilliant out-swinger from Deepak Chahar. Takes a healthy and Suryakumar Yadav takes a good catch in slips. Brandon King departs. WI 25/2 after 4.3 overs.

  • 6:14 PM IST

    Live India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Darren Bravo is in the middle courtesy of a brutal in-swinger from Mohammed Siraj. He draws first blood as Shai Hope departs early. WI 24-1 after 4 overs.

  • 6:05 PM IST

    Live India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Appeal for a caught behind. No bat involved and India lose their review. Rohit Sharma should be careful with the reviews. Only one left for the entire innings. WI 9-0 after 2.2 overs.

  • 6:02 PM IST

    Live India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Mohammed Siraj has been given the new ball from the other end. Just four runs off the over. WI 9-0 after 2 overs.

  • 5:56 PM IST

    Live India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of the second innings between India and West Indies. Shai Hope and Brandon King start the proceedings for West Indies. For India, Chahar has been given the new ball. WI 5-0 after 0.4 overs.

  • 5:22 PM IST

    Live India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: FOUR!!! What a brave shot from Siraj. OUT!!! Holder picks his 4th wicket. India all out 265. West Indies need 266 from 50 overs.

  • 5:20 PM IST

    Live India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: YORKER!!! Well bowled. FOUR!!! Pulls it and goes one bounce over the deep mid-wicket boundary. OUT!!! High FULL TOSS, it goes up in the air and India are 9 down for 261. Two balls left.

  • 5:16 PM IST

    Live India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: DOT ball!!! Siraj should swing it wildly and he does. 7 runs off the over. India 257-8 after 49 overs.

  • 5:14 PM IST

    Live India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Washington Sundar denies the single. SIX!!! BIG shot. What a shot from the youngster. He smashes it over the boundary. Single off the next ball. Two balls in the over. What will Siraj do now?? India 257-8 after 48.4 overs.

  • 5:11 PM IST

    Live India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Jason Holder bowling exceptionally in the end. OUT!!! Two wickets in two overs. Kuldeep Yadav departs courtesy of a well directed bouncer. Good catch from Shai Hope. India 250-8 after 48 overs.