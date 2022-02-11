LIVE India vs West Indies 3rd ODI Score and Match Updates

Ahmedabad: Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of the 3rd ODI match between India and West Indies at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad.

First wicket for India as Shai Hope departs in the 4th over. The ball is swinging late for Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chaha.

India set West Indies a target of 266 in 50 overs courtesy of Shreyas Iyer (80), Rishabh Pant (56) and late strikes from Chahar and Sundar. Will India bowlers replicate their 2nd ODI performance here in the 3rd ODI. Stay tuned for live updates.

Suryakumar Yadav in pursuit of lifting the run-rate played one straight into the fielder’s hand. Shreyas Iyer misses out on a richly deserved hundred. Washington Sundar is in the middle now and carries a huge responsibility. Deepak Chahar’s brisk little innings have given India an edge.

India won the toss and have elected to bat first. Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer turned the tide for India. The partnership between the two was on course to cross 100 until Pant edged it to the wicketkeeper. Pant was playing the role of an aggressor well while Shreyas anchored the innings from the other end.

Rohit Sharma departed early courtesy of an inside edge back on to stumps. Alzarri Joseph is on fire as he picks up Virat Kohli the next ball. Odean Smith struck in the first over as well as he picks up Shikhar Dhawan. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant in the middle for India.

A victory in the final game of the series would revitalise the West Indies camp ahead of the T20Is. There are also 10 World Cup Super League points up for grabs. Will the visitors script a comeback in the 3rd ODI. Stay tuned for live updates.

Teams

India (playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies (playing XI): Brandon King, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Jason Holder, Hayden Walsh, Fabien Allen, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph and Kemar Roach

