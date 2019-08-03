Live Updates

  • 11:21 PM IST

    ‘Sundar’ win for Team India as they take 1-0 lead in three-match affair vs West Indies!

  • 11:14 PM IST

    SIX! INDIA WIN by 4 WICKETS! Washington Sundar finishes off in style, a good blow from the young Indian all-rounder. India (98/6 in 17.2 overs) beat West Indies (95/9) by 4 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in three-match series. Rohit 24, Narine 2/14, Paul 2/23

  • 11:06 PM IST

    OUT! Keemo Paul removes Krunal Pandya for 12. Once again, Paul produces a gem of a delivery! Good length delivery angling in and then probably just leaving the left-hander. Pandya was completely squared up as he tried to play off the front foot and the ball hit the top of middle stump. India 88/6 in 16 overs vs West Indies (95/9)

  • 11:01 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: Brilliant from the elder Pandya. That was a lovely pull shot to Thomas’s short delivery, weight on the back foot and powered from the middle of the bat, almost cleared deep mid-wicket. India 85/5 in 15 overs, need 11 to win

  • 10:58 PM IST

    OUT! Sheldon Cottrell removes Virat Kohli for 19. The trademark salute from Cottrell is out once again. This was a slower delivery into the pitch and it completely foxes the Indian captain. Kohli wanted to pull, played way too early as he didn’t read the slower ball, got a top edge that flew straight up to mid-wicket. India 70/5 in 13.5 overs, need 26 to win vs WI (95/9)

  • 10:46 PM IST

    OUT! Keemo Paul strikes, Manish Pandey’s short little cameo comes to an end. After bowling a few cutters, Paul produces a brilliant yorker to show his variations in this format. Pandey couldn’t figure this out and it hits the base of off stump to force a cartwheel. A sight to behold for any pacer. IND 65/4 in 11.5 overs vs WI (95/9)

  • 10:38 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Kohli steps down the track and slashes it hard. It was hit high on the bat but manages to clear the man at backward point as he played this shortish delivery with an angled bat. India 56/3 in 10.2 overs, need 40 to win

  • 10:31 PM IST

    FOUR! Class from Manish Pandey. Paul starts his spell with a fuller one and has been drilled down the ground for a four. Good-looking shot from the Indian batsman. IND 38/1 in 7.2 overs vs WI (95/9)

  • 10:24 PM IST

    OUT! Sunil Narine gets his second, Rishabh Pant departs for a duck. It was again not a shot that the situation demanded. Wobbly seam delivery from Narine and Pant decided to slog sweep, the ball went off the top-edge and was taken by the man at deep square leg. The Windies unit are clawing back into this. India 33/3 in 7 overs, need 63 runs to win vs West Indies (95/9)

  • 10:19 PM IST

    OUT! Sunil Narine removes Rohit Sharma for 24. Big breakthrough for Windies. He hoicks it across the line and finds the man at long-on. It was poor shot keeping the context of the match in mind. Rohit decided to clear the fence on the on-side but failed to get enough elevation. The bat face might have turned a little bit as well. IND 32/2 in 6.3 overs vs WI (95/9)

HIGHLIGHTS – IND vs WI 1st T20I FLORIDA

India vs West Indies HIGHLIGHTS, 1st T20I at Lauderhill, Florida: Back on the field after their World Cup gloom, Team India will start their preparations for next year’s World T20 in the first T20I of the three-match series against the West Indies at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida on Saturday. Before leaving for the West Indies tour, skipper Virat Kohli had said the line-up of such trophies – World T20s in 2020 and 2021 — ensured ‘players always had something to play for, look forward to’. And thus, the three-match rubber will provide him with the chance of giving youngsters an opportunity to showcase their talent in the shortest format of the game.

The series will serve as a great opportunity for the likes of Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer and Khaleel Ahmed, who missed out on a chance to play in the 50-over World Cup in UK. All these three players performed well for the India ‘A’ side in the Caribbean Islands and would want to continue with their form and impress the captain as well as the selectors for future. The series could also see Rahul Chahar and Navdeep Saini make their international debuts as many senior bowlers have been rested. The only experienced campaigner in the pace bowling line-up is Bhuvneshwar Kumar. In the batting department, Rohit Sharma is almost certain to be joined by his regular partner Shikhar Dhawan who got injured in England. KL Rahul will most likely be batting after Kohli if the team management doesn’t wish to give Iyer a go. This should be followed by promising wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

1st T20I HIGHLIGHTS – IND  (98/6 in 17.2 overs) beat WI  (95/9) by 4 Wickets

Date: August 3, 2019.

Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre.