  • 10:11 PM IST

    FOUR! This will release some pressure from Team India. It was a short ball from Narine, Rohit stands up tall and cuts it between point and short third for a four. Majestic shot from the ‘Hit-Man’. IND 18/1 in 4.3 overs vs WI (95/9)

  • 10:06 PM IST

    SIX! First maximum of Indian innings. Rohit looks to pull, not in control but the ball sails over fine leg for a sixer. That went fine and the man at fine leg was never in the picture. India 11/1 in 3 overs, need 85 runs to win vs Windies (95/9)

  • 10:03 PM IST

  • 10:00 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: OUT! Sheldon Cottrell removes Shikhar Dhawan for 1. Lbw! Dhawan misses a full delivery and Cottrell gets the breakthrough. The ball hit him low on the back pad and it seemed plumb enough for the batter not to review it. He started walking immediately once he was given out. India lose a wicket early. IND 4/1 in 2 overs, need 92 runs to win vs WI (95/9)

  • 9:56 PM IST

    Tight first over from Thomas, just 2 from it. It was wide outside off and Rohit throws his bat at it only to miss it. Lots of carry for Thomas as the ball reared up as it reached the keeper. India 2/0 in 1 over vs West Indies (95/9)

  • 9:50 PM IST

    Back for the chase. India openers – Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are at the crease. Good to see Dhawan donning the pristine BLUE for Team India. Rohit will take the strike. Oshane Thomas will open the attack for Windies.

  • 9:47 PM IST
    Lowest totals for WI in T20Is:

    45 v Eng Basseterre 2019
    60 v Pak Karachi 2018
    71 v Eng Basseterre 2019
    78/7 v Zim Port of Spain 2010
    95/9 v Ind Lauderhill 2019
  • 9:46 PM IST

    Splendid bowling performance by Team India!

  • 9:43 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: WICKET MAIDEN to finish the proceedings here. Not often you see, a final over in the innings ending in a maiden. Splendid show by the Indian bowlers, everyone contributed with the ball. It was short and pacy from Saini, followed the batsman as he was backing away. West Indies 95/9 in 20 overs vs India. Pollard 49, Saini 3/17, Bhuvneshwar 2/19

  • 9:37 PM IST

    OUT! Saini strikes again but Pant is the hero here, he was on the one who suggested his captain to take the review and it’s turned out to be a great one. Pollard missed out a half-century by a solitary run but it was a fine knock. It was a full toss dipped and Pollard missed as he was lining up for a slog. The umpire turned the appeal down, India took the review and they got their man. WI 95/9 in 19.4 overs vs IND

India vs West Indies LIVE CRICKET SCORE AND UPDATES, 1st T20I at Lauderhill, Florida: Back on the field after their World Cup gloom, Team India will start their preparations for next year’s World T20 in the first T20I of the three-match series against the West Indies at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida on Saturday. Before leaving for the West Indies tour, skipper Virat Kohli had said the line-up of such trophies – World T20s in 2020 and 2021 — ensured ‘players always had something to play for, look forward to’. And thus, the three-match rubber will provide him with the chance of giving youngsters an opportunity to showcase their talent in the shortest format of the game.

The series will serve as a great opportunity for the likes of Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer and Khaleel Ahmed, who missed out on a chance to play in the 50-over World Cup in UK. All these three players performed well for the India ‘A’ side in the Caribbean Islands and would want to continue with their form and impress the captain as well as the selectors for future. The series could also see Rahul Chahar and Navdeep Saini make their international debuts as many senior bowlers have been rested. The only experienced campaigner in the pace bowling line-up is Bhuvneshwar Kumar. In the batting department, Rohit Sharma is almost certain to be joined by his regular partner Shikhar Dhawan who got injured in England. KL Rahul will most likely be batting after Kohli if the team management doesn’t wish to give Iyer a go. This should be followed by promising wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

INDIA vs WEST INDIES 1st T20I LIVE CRICKET SCORE & UPDATES – WI 95/9 in 20 overs vs IND

Date: August 3, 2019.

Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre.