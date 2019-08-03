Live Updates

  • 8:35 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: OUT! Khaleel Ahmed removes Rovman Powell for 4. Khaleel joins the party too and Windies lose half-a-side. It was a slower one and was well wide of off, Powell reached for it for some reasons. He threw his bat at it in an ungainly fashion. It clipped the bottom half of the bat and Pant takes a good diving catch coming forward. West Indies 33/5 in 6 overs vs India

  • 8:32 PM IST

    Dream debut for the young Team India pacer – Navdeep Saini!

  • 8:31 PM IST

    OUT! Another one bites the dust, this is turning out to be a dream debut for Navdeep Saini. Shimron Hetmyer goes for a duck. It was bowled on that back of a length again, Hetmyer was looking to steer it down. He was beaten for pace and had no room to steer it too. It clipped the inside half of the bat and came back to clatter the stumps. West Indies 28/4 in 5 overs vs India

  • 8:28 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: Navdeep Saini removes Nicholas Pooran for 20. He gets his maiden international cricket on his debut. He celebrates the wicket like Delhite, punches the air in an animated fashion. Pooran looks to replicate the shot he hit in this over. But this one came quickly off the deck, he was hurried onto the shot and it clipped his top-edge. It went a long way up in the air and ended into the gloves of Pant who just about takes it. West Indies 28/3 in 4.3 overs vs India

  • 8:23 PM IST

    SIX! Pooran is making a statement here, top stuff from the young lad. He is clearly not worried about Saini’s pace. It was on a back of a length and was angling across, Pooran stands tall and just lifts it straight down the ground for a six. WI 28/2 in 4.2 overs vs IND

  • 8:20 PM IST

    SIX, 10 runs from two balls. Belligerent stuff from Pooran this is. This young Caribbean lad is a mighty good hitter of the ball and he is flaunting it here. He comes on the front foot, comes close to the ball and lifts it over long-off for a maximum. West Indies 20/2 in 3 overs vs India

  • 8:17 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: Bowled! Bhuvi strikes, this time the dangerous Evin Lewis takes the long walk back to the pavilion. He goes for a duck too. This is proving to be a disaster of a start for West Indies. Bhuvneshwar bowls a clever knuckleball, Lewis was completely deceived by it. He misses the heave, it clipped his pad and came back to shatter the stumps. West Indies 8/2 in 2 overs vs India

  • 8:14 PM IST

    5 WIDES, free runs for West Indies. It was down the leg-side, Pant fails to collect it. It misses him and goes for a boundary through fine leg. WI 6/0 in 1 over vs IND

  • 8:07 PM IST

    Earlier in the day, during the Toss!

  • 8:07 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: OUT! Dream start for Team India, Washington Sundar strikes on the second ball of the first over. Chak De India song is back in the background. John Campbell got down on his knees and went for that emphatic slog-sweep, he connected it decently but found the man at deep mid-wicket to perfection where Krunal Pandya makes no mistake. Windies 0/1 in 0.2 overs vs India

LIVE CRICKET SCORE – IND vs WI 1st T20I FLORIDA

India vs West Indies LIVE CRICKET SCORE AND UPDATES, 1st T20I at Lauderhill, Florida :Back on the field after their World Cup gloom, Team India will start their preparations for next year’s World T20 in the first T20I of the three-match series against the West Indies at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida on Saturday. Before leaving for the West Indies tour, skipper Virat Kohli had said the line-up of such trophies – World T20s in 2020 and 2021 — ensured ‘players always had something to play for, look forward to’. And thus, the three-match rubber will provide him with the chance of giving youngsters an opportunity to showcase their talent in the shortest format of the game.

The series will serve as a great opportunity for the likes of Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer and Khaleel Ahmed, who missed out on a chance to play in the 50-over World Cup in UK. All these three players performed well for the India ‘A’ side in the Caribbean Islands and would want to continue with their form and impress the captain as well as the selectors for future. The series could also see Rahul Chahar and Navdeep Saini make their international debuts as many senior bowlers have been rested. The only experienced campaigner in the pace bowling line-up is Bhuvneshwar Kumar. In the batting department, Rohit Sharma is almost certain to be joined by his regular partner Shikhar Dhawan who got injured in England. KL Rahul will most likely be batting after Kohli if the team management doesn’t wish to give Iyer a go. This should be followed by promising wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

INDIA vs WEST INDIES 1st T20I LIVE CRICKET SCORE & UPDATES

Date: August 3, 2019.

Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre.