  • 10:33 PM IST

    SIX! That’s a big one from Powell, a little bit of drift on offer from Sundar and the Caribbean lad knelt down to slog-sweep it over deep backward square for a maximum. 50 up for the Windies. WI 53/2 in 8.2 overs vs IND (167/5)

  • 10:31 PM IST

    FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Powell. It was a length delivery outside off and it gets the edge as Powell was looking to back away a little. Powell is off to a flier. 27 off 12. Windies 45/2 in 7.5 overs vs India (167/5)

  • 10:26 PM IST

    SIX! First huge maximum of Windies innings. It was a fuller delivery from Khaleel and Powell wasted no time in depositing it into the stands. Good clean striking from Rovman Powell. WI 36/2 in 7 overs vs IND (167/5)

  • 10:21 PM IST

    FOUR! Good over for the hosts, two boundaries off it. Short of a length delivery from Saini and Pooran helps himself to a four with a tuck off the pads. The man at deep square failed to cut it off. WI 25/2 in 6 overs, need 143 runs to win vs IND (167/5)

  • 10:18 PM IST

    FOUR! Shot from Powell. He smokes it down the ground. Khaleel bowls a pitched up delivery and Powell spanks the drive uppishly back past the bowler for a four. West Indies 15/2 in 4.3 overs vs India (167/5)

  • 10:16 PM IST

    West Indies have found it hard to get going against India in the 168 chase so far!

  • 10:13 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: OUT! The experiment to send Narine at the top failed badly. Sundar removes Narine for 4. He gives the charge, doesn’t get anywhere close to the length of it and is knocked over. Sundar keeps it simple, pushes it through the air, gets it sliding past the inside edge into leg stump. West Indies 8/2 in 3 overs, need 159 runs to win vs India (167/5)

  • 10:10 PM IST

    OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar draws first blood as Evin Lewis departs for a duck. He takes a brilliant diving catch to dismiss the explosive Lewis. That’s brilliant from the Indian seamer, who initially deceived Lewis with a slower length ball. There was some extra bounce off the pitch too, which further caused the ball to pop right up off the splice. WI 4/1 in 1.3 overs vs IND (167/5)

  • 10:03 PM IST

    Welcome back for the chase. Sunil Narine and Evin Lewis are at the crease. Narine will open the strike. Washington Sundar will take the new ball and start the proceedings for Team India.

  • 9:44 PM IST

    ‘Good score’ on the board from Team India!

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida: Virat Kohli-led Team India will aim to clinch the three-match T20I rubber series against the West Indies when they face-off in the second contest at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on Sunday. In the series opener on Saturday, India defeated the West Indies by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead. The Indian bowlers came all gun blazing to restrict their opposition at a paltry 95 runs after Kohli decided to bowl first.

Debutant right-arm pacer Navdeep Saini was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he claimed three wickets conceding just 17 runs. The 26-year-old pacer will aim to replicate the show on Sunday and cement his place in the side. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked two wickets in India’s win while Washington Sundar, Khaleel Ahmed, Krunal Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja also grabbed a wicket each. Chasing 96, India made heavy weather of the small target before overhauling it 17.2 overs. Opener Rohit Sharma was the top scorer for India with his 24 runs while Kohli and Manish Pandey contributed with 19 runs each. While the bowlers were decent, the batsmen struggled with the bat as the wicket was not easy to bat on.

India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score & Updates in Florida: WI – 46/2 in 8 overs vs IND (167/5)

Date: August 4, 2019.

Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre.