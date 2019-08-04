Live Updates

  • 9:14 PM IST

    The ‘Ultimate Six-Hitter’ of T20I cricket!

  • 9:13 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: OUT! Oshane Thomas has the last laugh as Rohit Sharma departs for 67. A lapse in concentration has affected Rohit here. It was a clever slower delivery on a back of a length, Rohit goes for a wild heave to the on-side. He miscues it badly and it went up a long way in the air. Hetmyer at cover came under it, never took his eyes off the ball and grabbed a really good high catch. India 116/2 in 13.5 overs vs West Indies

  • 9:09 PM IST
    Most sixes in T20 Internationals —

    107 Rohit Sharma
    105 Chris Gayle
    103 Martin Guptill
    92 Colin Munro
    91 Brendon McCullum
  • 9:04 PM IST

    SIX! Ominous signs for Windies as Rohit starts to flex his muscles now. That was a well-disguised slower delivery from Brathwaite but Rohit reads it off the hands, stays back, keeps his shape and hoicks it wide of deep mid-wicket for another six. IND 104/1 in 12.2 overs vs WI

  • 9:02 PM IST

    SIX! This time Kohli joins the show, he comes down the track and hits it straight over the bowlers head for a six. India 85/1 in 11.3 overs vs West Indies

  • 8:59 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: FIFTY! Rohit Sharma brings up his 17th half-century in T20Is. He plunges forward and drives it to long-off to complete the milestone. He has carried on from where he left in the World Cup. Taking his game to another level, taking batting to another level. India 87/1 in 11 overs vs West Indies

  • 8:56 PM IST

    And the ‘Hitman’ continues to blossom!

  • 8:55 PM IST

    SIX! Hardly anything wrong in that delivery, just a touch short from Narine. Rohit rocks back and whacks it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. IND 84/1 in 10.3 overs vs WI

  • 8:47 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: OUT! Keemo Paul removes Shikhar Dhawan for 23. Quite an ugly way to get dismissed. Dhawan tried to force the pace and played completely across to this full delivery angled in front round the wicket. The only difference from yesterday was that the ball this time went past the pad and shattered the sticks. IND 67/1 in 7.5 overs vs WI

  • 8:45 PM IST

    FOUR! Pure cruelty from the batsman. Brathwaite actually bowled a fine delivery, good length on the off stump, but Dhawan opened the bat face last minute to guide it past short third man. India 61/0 in 7 overs vs West Indies

LIVE CRICKET SCORE – IND vs WI 2nd T20I FLORIDA

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida: Virat Kohli-led Team India will aim to clinch the three-match T20I rubber series against the West Indies when they face-off in the second contest at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on Sunday. In the series opener on Saturday, India defeated the West Indies by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead. The Indian bowlers came all gun blazing to restrict their opposition at a paltry 95 runs after Kohli decided to bowl first.

Debutant right-arm pacer Navdeep Saini was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he claimed three wickets conceding just 17 runs. The 26-year-old pacer will aim to replicate the show on Sunday and cement his place in the side. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked two wickets in India’s win while Washington Sundar, Khaleel Ahmed, Krunal Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja also grabbed a wicket each. Chasing 96, India made heavy weather of the small target before overhauling it 17.2 overs. Opener Rohit Sharma was the top scorer for India with his 24 runs while Kohli and Manish Pandey contributed with 19 runs each. While the bowlers were decent, the batsmen struggled with the bat as the wicket was not easy to bat on.

India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score & Updates in Florida: IND 111/1 in 13 overs vs WI

Date: August 4, 2019.

Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre.