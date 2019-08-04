Live Updates

  • 7:35 PM IST

    Strip for the 2nd encounter – India vs West Indies!

  • 7:32 PM IST

    TOSS – India won the toss and elected to bat against West Indies in 2nd T20I in Florida.

  • 7:26 PM IST

    PITCH REPORT: “This pitch is still very solid. The most critical thing is there are some dark spots here, due to the overnight rain. Yesterday was a little tacky, today could be the same due to the moisture. Any team winning the toss would want to bowl first”, reckons Darren Ganga.

  • 7:18 PM IST

    After the dream debut in 1st T20I, Tarori Express – Navdeep Saini is raring to go in the 2nd game vs West Indies!

  • 7:16 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Updates: We are back once again – 2 Games in 2 days! Not much will change though as far as the conditions and pitch are concerned. Team India’s focus will still be on experimentation, which has already yielded a major reward in the form of Navdeep Saini, while West Indies would have taken lessons on tempering their ambitions.

  • 7:13 PM IST

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our live cricket blog of 2nd T20I of the three-match series between India and West Indies from the beautiful Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill in Florida.

LIVE CRICKET SCORE – IND vs WI 2nd T20I FLORIDA

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Match Live Cricket Score and Updates from Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida: Virat Kohli-led Team India will aim to clinch the three-match T20I rubber series against the West Indies when they face-off in the second contest at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on Sunday. In the series opener on Saturday, India defeated the West Indies by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead. The Indian bowlers came all gun blazing to restrict their opposition at a paltry 95 runs after Kohli decided to bowl first.

Debutant right-arm pacer Navdeep Saini was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he claimed three wickets conceding just 17 runs. The 26-year-old pacer will aim to replicate the show on Sunday and cement his place in the side. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked two wickets in India’s win while Washington Sundar, Khaleel Ahmed, Krunal Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja also grabbed a wicket each. Chasing 96, India made heavy weather of the small target before overhauling it 17.2 overs. Opener Rohit Sharma was the top scorer for India with his 24 runs while Kohli and Manish Pandey contributed with 19 runs each. While the bowlers were decent, the batsmen struggled with the bat as the wicket was not easy to bat on.

India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score & Updates in Florida:

Date: August 4, 2019.

Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre.