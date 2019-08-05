

















IND vs WI 2nd T20I Match Highlights from Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida: India were on course for a series-clinching victory against the West Indies when inclement weather forced players off the field in the second T20I on Sunday. Batting first, India scored a challenging 167 for five and had West Indies in all sorts of trouble at 98 for four in the 16th over when lightning and thundershowers struck. West Indies were way behind the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) par score of 120.

Batting first, Rohit Sharma top-scored with 67 off runs off 51 balls, setting India up for a challenging total before Krunal Pandya (20 off 13 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja propped up the innings by smashing 20 runs in the final over, which was bowled by Keemo Paul. In the process, Rohit became T20 internationals’ most prolific six-hitter, going past Chris Gayle with 106 maximums. He struck six fours and three sixes in the match.

India vs West Indies HIGHLIGHTS in Florida: IND (167/5) beat WI (98/4 in 15.3 overs) by 22 runs via DLS method

Date: August 4, 2019.

Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre.