    LATEST UPDATES IND vs WI 2nd T20I: Persistent rain calls for an official confirmation. The ‘play has been called off’. India win by 22 runs on DLS to seal the three-match series 2-0. The Men in Blue were given a fight from Rovman Powell, whose counter-attacking fifty led a strong recovery for West Indies. But his dismissal, as part of a double-strike from Krunal Pandya, left the writing on the wall. It also completed an excellent day for Pandya, whose two wickets were preceded by a pair of sixes which powered India to a healthy 167 with bat in hand.

    As per the official word, there’s lightning in the are, hence the precaution.

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: Players and the officials are going off. It’s not raining yet but the groundstaff has brought the covers out. The play has been stopped play due to the impending threat of rain, informs Ian Bishop on air. It’s gone quite dark and they’ve got the square covered. India are well ahead on DLS at this stage, with the par score being 120.

    Krunal has struck GOLD for Team India as dangerous Powell departs!

    IND vs WI Live Updates: OUT! Two in the over for Krunal, this time Rovman Powell departs for a well-made 54. It was a quickish delivery bowled straight and Powell missed the ball completely. The umpire had no hesitation in ruling that OUT. Powell decided to review and it looked tight. But Hawkeye showed three reds and Powell had to go. The dangerous Powell takes a long walk back to the pavilion. WI 89/4 in 14 overs, need 79 runs to win vs IND (167/5)

    OUT! Top catch from Manish Pandey. Pooran smashes it down the ground for the man at long-on to take it. Pandey showed calm and composure not to overstep the boundary line as he threw the ball up before stepping back. Windies 85/3 in 13.2 overs vs India (167/5)

    FOUR! Powell holds his shape and dismantles the ball down the ground with a thwack. Long-off had no chance at all, not even in the picture. Windies 83/2 in 12.5 overs vs India (167/5)

    Great knock under pressure by Rovman Powell!

    IND vs WI Live Score and Updates: FIFTY! Rovman Powell slams his 2nd T20I half-century. It has come at a great time for the Men in Maroon. This knock has been studded with some lusty hits. Windies want him to continue if they want to want to cross the line. West Indies 77/2 in 12.2 overs vs India (167/5)

HIGHLIGHTS – IND vs WI 2nd T20I FLORIDA

IND vs WI 2nd T20I Match Highlights from Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in Florida: India were on course for a series-clinching victory against the West Indies when inclement weather forced players off the field in the second T20I on Sunday. Batting first, India scored a challenging 167 for five and had West Indies in all sorts of trouble at 98 for four in the 16th over when lightning and thundershowers struck. West Indies were way behind the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) par score of 120.

Batting first, Rohit Sharma top-scored with 67 off runs off 51 balls, setting India up for a challenging total before Krunal Pandya (20 off 13 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja propped up the innings by smashing 20 runs in the final over, which was bowled by Keemo Paul. In the process, Rohit became T20 internationals’ most prolific six-hitter, going past Chris Gayle with 106 maximums. He struck six fours and three sixes in the match.

India vs West Indies HIGHLIGHTS in Florida: IND (167/5) beat WI (98/4 in 15.3 overs) by 22 runs via DLS method

Date: August 4, 2019.

Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

SQUADS —

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite (C), Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Jason Mohammed, Khary Pierre.