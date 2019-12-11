Live Updates

  • 10:24 PM IST
    OUT! The final nail in the coffin for West Indies. Bhuvneshwar gets rid of Kieron Pollard for a wonderful 68 off 39 balls. West Indies 141 for 6.
  • 10:15 PM IST

    Pollard Keeps West Indies Breathing: He has gone after Kuldeep Yadav taking him for two sixes and a four. With that, it’s a 33-ball half-century for the West Indies captain. West Indies need to score at 19 runs an over but with Pollard out there, West Indies would not give up. 124 for 5 in 14, West Indies need another 117 off 36 balls.

  • 10:03 PM IST
    Another wicket goes down. Kuldeep picks up his second wicket as Jason Holder holes out to Manish Pandey, the substitute for Virat Kohli. West Indies Five down for 103
  • 9:53 PM IST

    Two Sixes and OUT! Having mowed the first two balls of the over for sixes, Shimron Hetmyer is gutted to hit a full toss to KL Rahul at long on. A scream of Anguish from him. Kohli and India are pumped. The Wankhede has come alive too. West Indies lose their fourth wicket for 91. Kuldeep picks up his first.

  • 9:45 PM IST

    Drop catches continue to haunt India: And here goes another one. Mohammed Shami drops a chance at long off. Shimron Hetmyer cleared his right leg and went down the ground. But the ball didn’t have enough mileage and it seemed to be going straight down Shami’s throat. Fortunately for Hetmyer, he couldn’t hang on to the ball and he lives.

  • 9:36 PM IST

    Fifty up for West Indies: Shimron Hetmyer and Kieron Pollard have added 34 off 19 with four sixes between them. Shivam Dube has been introduced as India’s fifth bowler and he has already been taken for 19 runs in his first over being hit for three boundaries. Pollard also brings up 1000 T20I runs for West Indies, who have reached 60/3 after 7 overs.

  • 9:26 PM IST

    Hetymer brings some smiles to WI camp: He showed signs of promise in the first two games and Shimron Hetmyer, along with Kieron Pollard holds key to West Indies’ chances here. Smacks back-to-back sixes off Mohammed Shami as West Indies reach 33 for 3 in five overs.

  • 9:20 PM IST

    Further bad news for West Indies: Evin Lewis will take no further part in the match after sustaining a knee injury while fielding during India’s innings. Lewis has been taken to a nearby hospital for scans on his right knee and it is understood that he has done some damage to his ligament.

  • 9:18 PM IST

    Make that 17 for 3. Another big wicket for India as Nicholas Pooran perishes to Deepak Chahar. Short and wide from Chahar and Pooran goes slashing at it. The ball goes in the air and Shivam Dube covers nice ground to take a stunning running catch. India all over the West Indies at the moment.

  • 9:17 PM IST

    GONE! A big wicket for India. Shami has Lendl Simmons top edging to Shreyas Iyer and India have seen off their tormentor from the last game. West Indies 17 for 2

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Mumbai Live Updates

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Cricket Updates from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: World Champions West Indies finally brought their A-game to Thiruvananthapuram against a strong Indian unit as they put on a show for the capacity crowd to take the series into the decider on Wednesday. After executing well thought out bowling plans to restrict India to 170/7 in 20 overs, West Indies batsmen Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran mixed aggression with match awareness to keep the series alive.

Simmons hit 67*, Lewis 40 and Nicholas Pooran who returned to the side after serving his 4-match ban, scored a fluent 38* to seal an 8-wicket victory for the visitors. India, on their part were plagued with similar problems from Hyderabad as they misfielded, dropped catches and kept bowling short and without imagination.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Mumbai Live BLOG

Date: December 11, 2019.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

IND vs WI Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (c), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell

IND vs WI SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Sanju Samson.

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford.