Live Updates

  • 7:35 PM IST

    A comparatively quiet over, and yet it gets India 9 runs off it. KL Rahul plays a late cut, almost off the wicketkeeper’s gloves and collects his sixth boundary. India are cruising at 81 without loss in 7 overs

  • 7:31 PM IST

    End of Powerplay Overs: A blistering start from the Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Another big over for the home team as they cream 72 runs from the first six overs. Despite an expensive start, Pollard continued with Kesrick Williams and Rahul struck a two fours and a six off his first three deliveries before the Windies bowler did well to mix his pace and keep Rahul quiet.

  • 7:28 PM IST

    India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live: An eventful over from Khary Pierre. Rohit starts it with a six over long-on. He follows up it with another aerial shot but then Evin Lewis leaps high, catches the ball mid-air and then the momentum pushes him beyond the boundary. Lewis has the sense to throw the ball back in the field before crossing the boundary. And then he collects the ball, throws it back and almost has Rohit run out. Recovering from that breathtaking period of play, normalcy resumes as Rohit cuts one through backward point for yet another boundary. 14 runs from the over. Score 50/0 in 5 overs

  • 7:19 PM IST

    Over 4: Now KL Rahul joins the fun. He doesn’t want to be left behind. Jason Holder overpitches and Rahul whips it over midwicket region for a four. And he follows that with am upper cut to clear the third man for his first six of the night. Another big over for India. 14 runs from it. Score: 44/0 in 4 overs

  • 7:15 PM IST

    IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Updates: Rohit Sharma, at his home ground, looks in destructive mood tonight. He has just clubbed two fours and a six off Sheldon Cottrell. 16 runs from the over. That six was Rohit’s 400th in international cricket. Score 30/0 in 3 overs

  • 7:11 PM IST

    Over 2: A couple of deft touches from KL Rahul as he glides the ball towards third man for a boundary. Holder follows with a couple of bouncers to finish the over. India 14 for 0 after 2.

  • 7:10 PM IST

    India vs West Indies Live Score: Sheldon Cottrell starts with an inswinging yorker to Rohit Sharma but the India opener responds with a spanking cover drive for a four off the next ball. Just five off the first over for India. KL Rahul to take first strike. This seems to be a belter of the surface and India would want their prolific opener to go big.

  • 6:38 PM IST

    India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami

  • 6:37 PM IST

    West Indies XI: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams

  • 6:36 PM IST

    I think it’s a great wicket to score runs. We have been tentative while batting first. T20 cricket goes that way. We were about 15 runs short (in the last game). Fielding is an important part in this format. If we had taken our chances, things could have been different. As a batsman, you try to get into your zone first. This is a ground where you can always catch up. Those who get a fifty, need to ensure that they carry on and score those extra 25 runs for the side. Virat Kohli

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Mumbai Live Updates

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Cricket Updates from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: World Champions West Indies finally brought their A-game to Thiruvananthapuram against a strong Indian unit as they put on a show for the capacity crowd to take the series into the decider on Wednesday. After executing well thought out bowling plans to restrict India to 170/7 in 20 overs, West Indies batsmen Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran mixed aggression with match awareness to keep the series alive.

Simmons hit 67*, Lewis 40 and Nicholas Pooran who returned to the side after serving his 4-match ban, scored a fluent 38* to seal an 8-wicket victory for the visitors. India, on their part were plagued with similar problems from Hyderabad as they misfielded, dropped catches and kept bowling short and without imagination.

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Mumbai Live BLOG

Date: December 11, 2019.

Time: 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

IND vs WI Probable XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (c), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell

IND vs WI SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Sanju Samson.

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (C), Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford.