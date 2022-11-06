LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Score: Will Rohit And Co. Tinker With Winning Combination After QUALIFICATION?

IND vs ZIM Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022 42nd Match: India need to beat Zimbabwe to reach the semifinals. Follow ball-by-ball commentary and live score and updates here. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: November 6, 2022 12:18 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

India vs Zimbabwe, 42nd Match, Super 12 Group 2 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE | India vs Zimbabwe Score

India would breathe a sigh of relief now that they have sealed a berth in the semi-final after the Netherlands got the better of South Africa at the Adelaide Oval. The Rohit Sharma-led side would take on Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket ground in some time. The weather is good and the chances of rain are minimal. The toss would take place on the scheduled time and India would start firm favourites.

Live Updates

  • 12:20 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ZIM Score: While the Indian team has not tinkered much with the batting order, Axar Patel was dropped against South Africa because of the multiple left-handed players in their line-up.

  • 12:17 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ZIM Score: England’s win against Sri Lanka on Saturday means should India beat Zimbabwe, Rohit and Co will be travelling to Adelaide to meet Jos Buttler’s men.

  • 12:16 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ZIM Score: A win will put India in pole position of group 2 but a loss might pave the way for Pakistan, who will go through to the semifinals if they beat Bangladesh in their last super 12 match with a better net run-rate.

  • 12:15 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ZIM Score: The only man in the Indian bowling attack, who would expect to put up a batter show than he has done so far is R Ashwin, who has been steady but not extra-ordinary.

  • 12:13 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ZIM Score: Zimbabwe’s batting hasn’t exactly fired and against the current Indian attack, it would be difficult for them to put up a stellar show as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami have been on the money.

  • 12:12 PM IST
    LIVE | IND vs ZIM Score: In that context, the match against Zimbabwe is a must-win game for the Indian team, which is runaway favourites to pummel Regis Chakabva’s side whose campaign started in style but tapered off towards the end.
  • 12:11 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ZIM Score: Exactly two weeks back, the MCG witnessed an epic Indo-Pak clash and an innings of a lifetime from Kohli but the match against Zimbabwe is no less important as a victory will clear the pathway to the last four stages.

  • 12:08 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ZIM Score: With Virat Kohli in imperious form and other top-order batters such as KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav also playing impactful knocks each, the Indian captain (74 runs in 4 games) is in line to play one of his little gems on a ground where he has scored multiple white ball hundreds.

  • 12:06 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs ZIM Score: Skipper Rohit Sharma will look to feast on a Zimbabwe bowling attack in his bid to play an innings that is long overdue in a must-win game of the T20 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday.

  • 12:03 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 match.

Published Date: November 6, 2022 12:01 PM IST

Updated Date: November 6, 2022 12:18 PM IST