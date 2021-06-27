LIVE India-W vs England-W Score

England Women have won the toss and have decided to bat first in overcast conditions with rain predicted later in the innings. Shafali Verma after hitting a couple of boundaries got carried away and has to make the long walk back to the pavillion. IND W lose their first wicket. Madhana soon followed Verma to the change room. Also Read - Dinesh Karthik's Heartfelt message For Fans After Successful Commentary Sting During WTC Final | WATCH VIDEO

When India Women take on their English counterparts on Sunday in the white-ball series for India, players like eyes would be on young stars, Sneh Rana and Shefali Verma. Also Read - Highlights England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Score And Updates: England Beat Sri Lanka By 89 Runs

Veteran Mithali Raj would hold the key as she averages more than 50 against the English side, while players like Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur will also have to play key roles if India has to win an away series. Also Read - Dilip Vengsarkar 'Amazed' With Indian Team Deciding To Take 20-day Break Post WTC Final Loss

1st ODI. India Women XI: S Mandhana, S Verma, P Raut, M Raj, H Kaur, D Sharma, S Pandey, J Goswami, T Bhatia, P Vastrakar, E Bisht

1st ODI. England Women XI: L Winfield-Hill, T Beaumont, H Knight, N Sciver, A Jones, S Dunkley, K Brunt, S Glenn, S Ecclestone, A Shrubsole, K Cross