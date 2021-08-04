Live India Women vs Argentina Women Hockey Semi-final Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics (IND W 1-0 ARG W 1st Quarter)

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our hockey coverage of IND W vs ARG W, Live Score and Updates Tokyo Olympics Hockey Live between India Women and Argentina Women being played at the Oi Stadium, North Pitch in Tokyo. The Indian women’s hockey team has already made history by reaching the semifinals for the first time. Now they can add a golden hue to their fairy-tale run by beating Argentina in Wednesday’s semifinal. Having beaten world No. 2 Australia in the quarterfinals on Monday, the Indians will be bullish against Argentina. They have exceeded their expectations, they have nothing to lose and all the experience to gain by playing one of the top teams. But they can’t be complacent as this is an opportunity of a lifetime to reach the final at the Olympic Games.Also Read - Live India vs England Score And Updates 1st Test, Day 1: Jasprit Bumrah Provides Early Breakthrough

Ranked ninth in the world before the start of the Olympics, the Indians have come up the hard way, breaking new grounds to reach the semifinals by beating Australia 1-0 on Monday. It was a clinical display in which they scored an early goal and then absorbed the pressure created by Hockeyroos throughout. Also Read - Tokyo Olympics 2020: Javelin Thrower Annu Rani Finishes 14th in Her Group; Fails to Advance

The Indian defenders and goalkeeper Savita Punia were exceptional against Australia and they will now have to repeat that performance against Argentina. However, the South Americans are a very different team from the Hockeyroos, more physical though less imposing. They are a very fit side and do a lot of running up and down. Also Read - Highlights Men's Hockey Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics: Valiant India Lose 2-5 vs Belgium in Semis

They have a very good short corner specialist in Agustina Gorzelany, who has scored three goals so far, while forward Agustina Albertarrio has contributed two field goals.

The Indians have some idea about the Argentine team having played them on a tour in January this year. Though those were exhibition matches and the players are not as serious as an Olympics clash, the Indians had some good moments on that tour. The Indians have nothing to lose and therefore should play freely and go all out. They have nothing to lose but an Olympic medal to gain for reaching the final will assure a medal.