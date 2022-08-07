LIVE India Women vs Australia Women Final T20I, CWG 2022 Score and Updates: AUS Opt To Bat, Check Playing 11’s; Toss Delayed, Official Update Soon; Toss Scheduled At 9 PM IST | Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss: “Toss is not in our control and we are prepared for both. We are going with the same team. It’s always important to give your 100 percent and we just want to enjoy every moment today.” | Meg Lanning at the toss: “We are gonna have a bat first time. Good wicket and great atmosphere, excited about getting out there. We feel like we can put together a good performance today.”Also Read - LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10 LIVE Updates: Australia Opt to Bat in Women's Cricket Final

Check Playing XI:

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

As per the pitch report, it can offer some assistance to spinners. We must not be surprised if Radha Yadav or Sneh Rana or even Deepti Sharma begin the proceedings for India against the explosive pair of Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney. One advantage lies with India that they have faced Australia before and almost got the better of them in the group stage, however, all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner played an innings off a lifetime to see Australia through. India will be vary of the number of match winners Aussies have in their side.

Check out all the live updates from the match here:

Live Updates

    LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W Final: Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first.

    LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W Final: Toss has been delayed for a while as per the broadcaster Sony Sports Network.

    LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W Final: “I was batting well in the last 2-3 weeks, it was like I was 2-3 years back. I’m happy to have found the touch, hope it will continue in the final too.” A resolute Smriti Mandhana said before the final.

    LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W Final: On her batting form, where she oozed elegance and was accurate in her footwork while, usage of crease, timing and placing the shots, Smriti hoped to set the tone for India again in less than 24 hours.

    LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W Final: “I was trying to remember the last-ball matches and hoped we would get over the line. We haven’t done that well, so more than my fielding, I was hoping to get over the line this time. The crowd is amazing, we usually have the majority but England had it today. I’ll take half an hour for the feeling to sink in.” Mandhana said after the match.

    LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W Final: After the match ended, when vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who hit a blistering 23-run fifty, the fastest by an Indian woman in the shortest format of the game, said to the broadcasters that she hoped for her team to get over the line in the final over, one could feel the emotion behind her words.