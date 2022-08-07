LIVE India Women vs Australia Women Final T20I, CWG 2022 Score and Updates: Beth Mooney Key For Big Finish; Radha’s Brilliance Puts IND Back On Top; Radha’s Brilliant Run-out Gets Lanning; Lanning-Mooney Steady AUS After Early Blow; Healy Departs, Renuka Draws First Blood; AUS Opt To Bat, Check Playing 11’s; Toss Delayed, Official Update Soon; Toss Scheduled At 9 PM IST | Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss: “Toss is not in our control and we are prepared for both. We are going with the same team. It’s always important to give your 100 percent and we just want to enjoy every moment today.” | Meg Lanning at the toss: “We are gonna have a bat first time. Good wicket and great atmosphere, excited about getting out there. We feel like we can put together a good performance today.”Also Read - LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10 LIVE Updates: Focus on Women's Cricket Final; Sharath Kamal Wins S/F

Check Playing XI: Also Read - CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal Achanta And Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Clinch Silver For India In Men's Doubles Table Tennis

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Also Read - India Women vs Australia Women Final CWG 2022 Cricket Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

One advantage lies with India that they have faced Australia before and almost got the better of them in the group stage, however, all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner played an innings off a lifetime to see Australia through. India will be vary of the number of match winners Aussies have in their side.

Check out all the live updates from the match here:

Live Updates

  • 11:01 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W Final: Deepti Sharma in for the final over. Just 6 off the final over. Australia finish on 161/8 after 20 overs.

  • 10:55 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W Final: FOUR!!! Indian fielders are live wire on the field today. Jemimah Rodrigues almost pulled off a stunner. Excellent from Radha Yadav. Just 24 runs in 4 overs. AUS 155/7 (19)

  • 10:53 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W Final: Australia have finally touched the mark of 150. 2 overs left and Radha Yadav to bowl the 19th over. OUT!!! Alana King falls. More importantly – a dot ball for India. AUS 150/7 (18.3)

  • 10:49 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W Final: OUT!!! Deepti Sharma takes a one-hand stunner. Beth Mooney departs and India have a chance to stop Australia under 160. Will they do it? Stay tuned for live updates. AUS 142/6 (17.1)

  • 10:47 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W Final: Renuka Thakur bowls a brilliant final over and finishes her 4-over spell with 2 wickets and 25 runs. The highest wicket taker in the tournament. AUS 142/5 (17.1)

  • 10:44 PM IST

  • 10:41 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W Final: OUT!!! That’s a big wicket for India. Ashleigh Gardner falls for 25(15). Grace Harris is the new batter in. Beth Mooney will be key from here now. FOUR!!! Mooney brings up 50. AUS 130/4 (15.4)

  • 10:37 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W Final: Australia are now in the middle of an ideal situation here. SIX!! Ashleigh Gardner steps down the ground and sends the ball into the crowd. The run-rate is just above 8.30 at the moment. AUS 125/3 (15)

  • 10:30 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs AUS-W Final: Australia have got around 8 overs left in the match. Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner will look to accelerate now. FOUR!!! Beth Mooney in the form of her life probably. AUS 109/3 (13)

  • 10:26 PM IST