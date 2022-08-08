LIVE India Women vs Australia Women Final T20I, CWG 2022 Score and Updates: Deepti Keeps India In Chase; Harmanpreet Departs, AUS In Control; Harmanpreet-Jemimah Keep IND Afloat In Chase; Harmanpreet-Jemimah Steady IND After Early Blows; IND Lose Both Openers In 162 Chase; IND Need 162 To Clinch Gold Medal; Beth Mooney Key For Big Finish; Radha’s Brilliance Puts IND Back On Top; Radha’s Brilliant Run-out Gets Lanning; Lanning-Mooney Steady AUS After Early Blow; Healy Departs, Renuka Draws First Blood; AUS Opt To Bat, Check Playing 11’s; Toss Delayed, Official Update Soon; Toss Scheduled At 9 PM IST | Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss: “Toss is not in our control and we are prepared for both. We are going with the same team. It’s always important to give your 100 percent and we just want to enjoy every moment today.” | Meg Lanning at the toss: “We are gonna have a bat first time. Good wicket and great atmosphere, excited about getting out there. We feel like we can put together a good performance today.”Also Read - India Women vs Australia Women Final CWG 2022 Cricket Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch

Check Playing XI:

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

One advantage lies with India that they have faced Australia before and almost got the better of them in the group stage, however, all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner played an innings off a lifetime to see Australia through. India will be vary of the number of match winners Aussies have in their side.

Live Updates

  • 12:33 AM IST

    LIVE India Women vs Australia Women Final: FOUR!!! Crucial boundary off the 2nd ball. Deepti Sharma is keeping India in the chase. BIG APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Given out by the umpire. Deepti reviews straightaway. IND need 13 off 9 balls.

  • 12:28 AM IST

    LIVE India Women vs Australia Women Final: FOUR!!! That is a welcome boundary. India need 17 runs off final 12 balls.

  • 12:26 AM IST

    LIVE India Women vs Australia Women Final: FOUR!!! Tahila McGrath misfields and Sneh Rana collects a boundary. OUT!!! Sneh Rana falls courtesy of a run-out. This is going down to the wire. Concussion substitute – Yastika Bhatia is the new batter in. IND need 23 off 15 balls.

  • 12:22 AM IST

    LIVE India Women vs Australia Women Final: FIVE WIDES!!! Crucial for India. Alyssa Healy misses out. Single off the final ball. IND need 28 off 18 balls.

  • 12:16 AM IST

  • 12:14 AM IST

    LIVE India Women vs Australia Women Final: Ashleigh Gardner comes back to bowl her 2nd over. OUT!!! Pooja Vastrakar plays it into the hands of Beth Mooney. IND 121/4 (15.4)

  • 12:09 AM IST

    LIVE India Women vs Australia Women Final: The dugout is slightly relaxed. OUT!! Jemimah Rodrigues departs after a well played 33(34). India need to calm themselves from here. IND need 44 off 33 balls.

  • 12:06 AM IST

    LIVE India Women vs Australia Women Final: Appeal for Run-out!!! Jemimah Rodrigues survives. Fans are hooting and celebrating. SIX!!! That is a brilliant shot from Harmanpreet Kaur. She loves Australians for sure. IND need 50 off 36 balls with 8 wickets to spare.

  • 11:56 PM IST

    LIVE India Women vs Australia Women Final: FOUR!!! Another boundary from Harmanpreet Kaur. Tahila McGrath is leaking runs here. Nervousness can be seen on the faces of Australia. IND need 69 off 48 balls.

  • 11:52 PM IST

    LIVE India Women vs Australia Women Final: FOUR!!! Steps down the track and plays it over mid-wicket for a boundary. 7 runs off Alana King’s over including a boundary. IND 80/2 (11)