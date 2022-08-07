LIVE India Women vs Australia Women Final T20I, CWG 2022 Score and Updates: India shrugged off their jinx of losing to tougher teams and falling short by the smallest of margins when it mattered the most to defeat England by four runs in the first semifinal and enter the gold medal match at 2022 Commonwealth Games. However, a bigger challenge awaits them as they face world champion Australia for the pursuit of a gold medal on Sunday at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground. All-rounder Sneh Rana showed nerves of steel by choking runs in death overs as Indian women’s cricket team pipped hosts England by four runs to enter the final. Mandhana’s 32-ball assault in the Powerplay laid the platform while Rodrigues, who is finally doing justice to her enormous potential, improvised well during his 31-ball unbeaten stay at the crease. The team will be expecting Mandhana and Shafali Varma to come out good in the final against the Australian bowlers.Also Read - LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10 LIVE Updates: Nikhat Zareen Wins GOLD; Focus Now on Cricket Final

One advantage lies with India that they have faced Australia before and almost got the better of them in the group stage, however, all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner played an innings off a lifetime to see Australia through. India will be vary of the number of match winners Aussies have in their side. Also Read - India Women vs Australia Women Final CWG 2022 Cricket Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch

Squads:

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington, Annabel Sutherland

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia

