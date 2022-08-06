LIVE India Women vs England Women T20I, Commonwealth Games 2022 Score and Updates: Sciver-Jones Keep ENG Afloat In Chase; Wyatt Departs, ENG In Spot Of Bother; Sciver-Wyatt Key In Chase For England; Dunkley Departs, Deepti Draws First Blood; Jemimah Powers India To 164/5 After 20 Overs; Mandhana-Varma Depart Quickly After Aggressive Start; Mandhana-Varma Off To Brisk Start In Birmingham; India Opt To Bat, Check Playing 11’s | Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss – “We are going to bat first. It’s a fresh track and it’s going to remain the same throughout the game. Before the main game, everyone is performing. It’s right time to perform for the team. Our bowlers are doing well. I am really happy with the way they are bowling.” | Natalie Sciver at the toss – “I was happy to bowl first anyway. We’ve been good in adapting. (On Hayley Jensen’s swing bowling) It’s a skill she’s had for 3-4 years. We are on a roll, high on confidence, in our batting and bowling.”Also Read - LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9 Scores & Updates: Sindhu Enters S/F; Spotlight on Cricket

England Women (Playing XI): Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver(c), Amy Jones(w), Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Taniya Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh

A gold or even a podium finish has the potential to inject another wave of supporters towards women’s cricket, considering how winning a medal in a global sporting event is an obsession in India. Will India reach the finals. Stay tuned for live updates!

Check out all the live updates from the match here:

Live Updates

  • 6:08 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs ENG-W Updates: FOUR!!! That boundary brings up the 100 for England. The gap found nicely by Nat Sciver. Renuka needs to tighten the screws in terms of length. ENG need 61 off 42 balls.

  • 6:03 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs ENG-W Updates: Big appeal for LBW!!! Umpire denies it. Harmanpreet Kaur sends it upstairs. Is it hitting the stumps? Missing Wickets. Umpire is absolutely right. ENG need 70 off 51 balls.

  • 6:01 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs ENG-W Updates: The singles are coming. The run-rate is more than 8. India need some wickets to clamp down the run-rate. Else, England will run away with the match. ENG 94/3 (11)

  • 5:56 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs ENG-W Updates: It might be a big wicket for India but England have maintained the run-rate well. They also need to choke the flow of runs in the match. Just 5 off the over. ENG 86/3 (10)

  • 5:52 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs ENG-W Updates: Natalie Sciver, the captain of the England team is another key player in the chase. Harmanpreet and co. are very well of her abilities. FOUR!!! Wyatt picks up another boundary. OUT!!! Wyatt departs. India are delighted. ENG 81/3 (9)

  • 5:40 PM IST

  • 5:39 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs ENG-W Updates: FOUR!!! Danielle Wyatt is now a key wicket for India to get. Renuka finishes her first two over with 24 runs. Sneh Rana introduced into the attack. ENG 63/1 (6.1)

  • 5:33 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs ENG-W Updates: England and India are pretty much even at this stage. England need another 116 in the next 90 balls. Last powerplay left of the match. ENG 50/1 (5).

  • 5:28 PM IST

  • 5:24 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs ENG-W Updates: Indian bowlers have erred big time on their lengths in the match. LOUD APPEAL FOR LBW!!! and given out. Deepti Sharma draws first blood. Sophia Dunkley falls for 19(20). ENG 28/1 (2.5)