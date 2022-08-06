LIVE India Women vs England Women T20I, Commonwealth Games 2022 Score and Updates: Mandhana-Varma Depart Quickly After Aggressive Start; Mandhana-Varma Off To Brisk Start In Birmingham; India Opt To Bat, Check Playing 11’s | Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss – “We are going to bat first. It’s a fresh track and it’s going to remain the same throughout the game. Before the main game, everyone is performing. It’s right time to perform for the team. Our bowlers are doing well. I am really happy with the way they are bowling.” | Natalie Sciver at the toss – “I was happy to bowl first anyway. We’ve been good in adapting. (On Hayley Jensen’s swing bowling) It’s a skill she’s had for 3-4 years. We are on a roll, high on confidence, in our batting and bowling.”Also Read - CWG 2022: Boxers Nitu, Amit Panghal Storm Into Finals In Commonwealth Games 2022

England Women (Playing XI): Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver(c), Amy Jones(w), Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Taniya Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh

A gold or even a podium finish has the potential to inject another wave of supporters towards women’s cricket, considering how winning a medal in a global sporting event is an obsession in India. One hopes that India, with a ‘killing attitude’, hope to erase the differences of the past which have led them to be second best in the matches which mattered a lot and continue their quest for a gold medal.

