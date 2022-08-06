LIVE India Women vs England Women T20I, Commonwealth Games 2022 Score and Updates: Mandhana-Varma Depart Quickly After Aggressive Start; Mandhana-Varma Off To Brisk Start In Birmingham; India Opt To Bat, Check Playing 11’s | Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss – “We are going to bat first. It’s a fresh track and it’s going to remain the same throughout the game. Before the main game, everyone is performing. It’s right time to perform for the team. Our bowlers are doing well. I am really happy with the way they are bowling.” | Natalie Sciver at the toss – “I was happy to bowl first anyway. We’ve been good in adapting. (On Hayley Jensen’s swing bowling) It’s a skill she’s had for 3-4 years. We are on a roll, high on confidence, in our batting and bowling.”Also Read - CWG 2022: Boxers Nitu, Amit Panghal Storm Into Finals In Commonwealth Games 2022

England Women (Playing XI): Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver(c), Amy Jones(w), Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn Also Read - LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9: Harman & Co. Off to a Flyer; Boxers Ghanghas, Panghal Enter Final

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Taniya Bhatia(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Also Read - CWG 2022: Priyanka Goswami Clinches HISTORIC Silver In Women’s 10000m Race Walk Final

A gold or even a podium finish has the potential to inject another wave of supporters towards women’s cricket, considering how winning a medal in a global sporting event is an obsession in India. One hopes that India, with a ‘killing attitude’, hope to erase the differences of the past which have led them to be second best in the matches which mattered a lot and continue their quest for a gold medal.

Check out all the live updates from the match here:

Live Updates

  • 4:36 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs ENG-W Updates: Back to back boundaries for Deepti Sharma and that too in the same manner. Sophie Ecclestone should look to change the line. 11 runs off the over so far. Make that 12. IND 127/3 (16)

  • 4:30 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs ENG-W Updates: FOUR!!! That is a good shot from Jemimah Rodrigues. She knows that the wicket of Harmanpreet Kaur is a body blow to the team. A lot will depend on Pooja Vastrakar and Deepti Sharma as well. IND 113/3 (14.2)

  • 4:26 PM IST

  • 4:24 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs ENG-W Updates: England have brought up their spinners. India pair of Harmanpreet and Jemimah should look to score. 100 comes up for India in the 13th over. IND 100/2 (13)

  • 4:18 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs ENG-W Updates: FOUR!!! That was a good shot by Jemimah Rodrigues. She is pumped after that shot. On the hand, captain Harmanpreet Kaur is unable to break away. Wong is back into the attack. IND 90/2 (11.2)

  • 4:13 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs ENG-W Updates: Big Appeal for LBW!!! Umpire gives it OUT!!! Harmanpreet Kaur reviews immediately. There is an edge and Harmanpreet survives. The run-rate has been affected. It has fell from 10 to 8 RPO. IND 79/2 (10)

  • 4:05 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs ENG-W Updates: First powerplay ends as India have rattled England with their aggressive tactics. OUT!!!! Big wicket for England. Shafali Varma falls for 15(17). Freya Kemp gets the breakthrough. Natalie Sciver gets the big wicket of Mandhana. IND 77/2 (8.3)

  • 3:50 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs ENG-W Updates: SIX!!! Role reversal between the Indian batters. Natalie Sciver has welcomed with a maximum. FOUR!!! This is exceptional batting and innovation of the highest level. England have been caught off-guard. IND 51/0 (5)

  • 3:47 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs ENG-W Updates: SIX!!! THROW THAT BACK!!! Smriti Mandhana was in total control of the shot and smashed it over mid-wicket. FOUR!!! Smriti Mandhana taking her chances. She has raced to 34(17). IND 40(4)

  • 3:42 PM IST

    LIVE IND-W vs ENG-W Updates: Smriti Mandhana is looking to play aggressive while Varma is looking to play the role of an anchor. Just as we speak, FOUR!! Another boundary. 5th boundary for Smriti. IND 28/0 (3)