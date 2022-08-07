LIVE India vs New Zealand Women Hockey, Bronze Medal Match, Commonwealth Games 2022: The Indian women’s hockey team’s quest for a berth in the Commonwealth Games final ended in heartbreak with powerhouse Australia defeating them 3-0 in the shootout here. However, they have got another chance to finish their tournament with a medal and that too against black sticks, New Zealand. The Savita Punia-led India team fought valiantly in the semifinal in the regulation time which ended in 1-1 but missed out on converting their attempts in the shootout. The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has even issued an ‘apology’ over the gaffe committed during the shoot-out between Commonwealth Games women’s hockey semifinal match between India and Australia, which resulted in the Hockeyroos re-taking a shot that was saved by Indian goalkeeper Savita.Also Read - LIVE | CWG 2022, Day 10 LIVE Score And Updates: Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match Starts; Sindhu NEXT

"In the semifinal match of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games between Australia and India (Women), the penalty shootout started mistakenly too early (the clock was not yet ready to operate), for which we apologise," the FIH said in a statement on Saturday.

The FIH however defended the decision to re-take the penalty but promised to thoroughly review the incident to avoid similar issues in the future.

Janneke Schopman, chief coach of the Indian women’s hockey team, and goalkeeper and skipper Savita Punia have expressed their displeasure over the umpire’s decision. The coach was scathing in her comments and said “people who don’t understand sport who make those decisions”.

However, India women have to keep all this behind them as they prepare themselves for the 3rd place match.

