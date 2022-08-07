LIVE India vs New Zealand Women Hockey, Bronze Medal Match, Commonwealth Games 2022: The Indian women’s hockey team’s quest for a berth in the Commonwealth Games final ended in heartbreak with powerhouse Australia defeating them 3-0 in the shootout here. However, they have got another chance to finish their tournament with a medal and that too against black sticks, New Zealand. The Savita Punia-led India team fought valiantly in the semifinal in the regulation time which ended in 1-1 but missed out on converting their attempts in the shootout. The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has even issued an ‘apology’ over the gaffe committed during the shoot-out between Commonwealth Games women’s hockey semifinal match between India and Australia, which resulted in the Hockeyroos re-taking a shot that was saved by Indian goalkeeper Savita.Also Read - LIVE | CWG 2022, Day 10 LIVE Score And Updates: Women's Hockey Bronze Medal Match Starts; Sindhu NEXT

"In the semifinal match of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games between Australia and India (Women), the penalty shootout started mistakenly too early (the clock was not yet ready to operate), for which we apologise," the FIH said in a statement on Saturday.

The FIH however defended the decision to re-take the penalty but promised to thoroughly review the incident to avoid similar issues in the future.

Janneke Schopman, chief coach of the Indian women’s hockey team, and goalkeeper and skipper Savita Punia have expressed their displeasure over the umpire’s decision. The coach was scathing in her comments and said “people who don’t understand sport who make those decisions”.

However, India women have to keep all this behind them as they prepare themselves for the 3rd place match.

Check out all the updates from the match here:

Live Updates

  • 1:42 PM IST

    LIVE INDW vs NZW, 3rd Place Match: Penalty corner for New Zealand. Will they draw first blood? Savita Punia is put to test and she passed with flying colours. Possession stays with New Zealand. 1st Quarter – IND 0-0 NZ (12″)

  • 1:37 PM IST

    LIVE INDW vs NZW, 3rd Place Match: The match starts and the possession is swaying from one team to another at the moment. It is heartening to see India playing with the same intensity after that loss against Australia. 1st Quarter – IND 0-0 NZ (8″)

  • 1:28 PM IST

  • 1:25 PM IST

    LIVE INDW vs NZW, 3rd Place Match: Winners of the Manchester 2002 edition, Indian women won a CWG medal last way back in 2006, a silver before finishing fourth in Gold Coast. India were at their wasteful best in their last meeting against New Zealand at the World Cup in July this year to lose 3-4.

  • 1:17 PM IST

  • 1:10 PM IST

    LIVE INDW vs NZW, 3rd Place Match: “Van (Vandana’s nickname) is very often the end station. In this case, Sushila had a good slapshot and Van was just in the right spot. We have been working hard on this,” she said.

  • 1:01 PM IST

    LIVE INDW vs NZW, 3rd Place Match: Chief coach Janneke Schopman had her hopes high on the duo of Savita and Vandana as the Dutch double Olympic medallist insisted on playing a team game. “Savi is a very good goalkeeper. Today, she showed that she has the capability of stopping balls that can be certain goals. I know she can do it. I know our team has a lot of confidence in her as well. I must say that the defenders also played a very good game. We defended very well as a team.

  • 12:51 PM IST

    LIVE INDW vs NZW, 3rd Place Match: Savita was at her best, especially at the closing stages of the match denying Australia from a flurry of penalty corners. The key for the Indian attack would once again be their star forward Vandana.

  • 12:38 PM IST

    LIVE INDW vs NZW, 3rd Place Match: “Everyone was very sad. It’s obvious. But now, the next match is very important for us. We all have to move on and make a strong comeback. We have time in our hands. It’s a do-or-die for us and we will give our best,” said India captain Savita.

  • 12:32 PM IST

    LIVE INDW vs NZW, 3rd Place Match: “Whatever happened yesterday was unfortunate and shocking but we have to come back again. This is another opportunity for us to get a CWG medal,” vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka told PTI.