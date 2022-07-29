LIVE CWG 2022, India vs Australia T20I, Match 1 Cricket Score and Match Updates: India Opt To Bat, Check Playing XI’s | Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss: Wicket looks good. We have trained hard last couple of months and see what works for us. Side is looking positive. We are going with three spinners, two medium pacers, keeper and the rest batters.

Meg Lanning at the toss: "Will be enjoyable to go out first as a team on the field. Preparation has been good, we are ready to play. We have played in big competitions. (Extra pressure?) We are so used to it to be honest. We want to win every game we play. It is a new tournament, difficult to win, but want to enjoy the challenge.

Check Playing XI here:

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

India XI: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh (debut), Renuka Thakur.

Winning a gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be the extension of the legacy Meg Lanning and her team will be aiming for. But they will be up against an energetic Indian team which is in the post Mithali Raj-Jhulan Goswami era and with a killing attitude in mind, expect them to give a tough fight to Australia in yet another mega event.

