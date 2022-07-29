LIVE CWG 2022, India vs Australia T20I, Match 1 Cricket Score and Match Updates: India Opt To Bat, Check Playing XI’s | Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss: Wicket looks good. We have trained hard last couple of months and see what works for us. Side is looking positive. We are going with three spinners, two medium pacers, keeper and the rest batters.
Meg Lanning at the toss: "Will be enjoyable to go out first as a team on the field. Preparation has been good, we are ready to play. We have played in big competitions. (Extra pressure?) We are so used to it to be honest. We want to win every game we play. It is a new tournament, difficult to win, but want to enjoy the challenge.

Check Playing XI here:

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

India XI: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh (debut), Renuka Thakur.

Winning a gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be the extension of the legacy Meg Lanning and her team will be aiming for. But they will be up against an energetic Indian team which is in the post Mithali Raj-Jhulan Goswami era and with a killing attitude in mind, expect them to give a tough fight to Australia in yet another mega event.

Check all the live updates from the T20 match here:

  • 3:12 PM IST

  • 3:09 PM IST

  • 3:02 PM IST

    LIVE CWG 2022, IND vs AUS: India have won the toss and elected to bat first.

  • 3:00 PM IST

    LIVE CWG 2022, IND vs AUS: Whenever India and Australia have met previously in group stages of Women’s T20 World Cup, the ladies in blue jersey end up on the winning side. In the 2018 edition in West Indies, India had beaten Australia by 48 runs.

  • 2:55 PM IST

    LIVE CWG 2022, IND vs AUS: The inclusion of women’s T20 cricket in the 2022 Commonwealth Games is seen as a crucial moment to spread its visibility towards a much broader multi-sport watching audience and at the same time, prove to be a vital example for cricket pushing to be included in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

  • 2:52 PM IST

    LIVE CWG 2022, IND vs AUS: As Meg Lanning and Harmanpreet Kaur lead their teams at Edgbaston, it will also mark the comeback of cricket in the Commonwealth Games fold after 24 years, when the 1998 edition had men’s List A matches at Kuala Lumpur. But, in 2022, Birmingham will see the debut of women’s cricket and T20 format together.

  • 2:49 PM IST

  • 2:48 PM IST

    LIVE CWG 2022, IND vs AUS: As the sun for Friday rises in the United Kingdom, the Edgbaston Cricket Ground will witness a new dawn for women’s cricket when India face off against T20 World Cup champions Australia in the first-ever match of the women’s T20 event at 2022 Commonwealth Games.

  • 2:47 PM IST

    LIVE CWG 2022, IND vs AUS: Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of match no.1 of the Commonwealth Cricket Competition between India Women and Australia Women here at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham.