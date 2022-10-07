LIVE | India vs Pakistan, Women’s T20 Asia Cup 2022

Thanks to their unbeaten run in this tournament thus far, India would start favourites against Pakistan on Friday at Sylhet. Pakistan would be hurt following the loss against Thailand. They would like to put up an improved show against Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. The stakes would be high as it is an India-Pakistan cricket game.Also Read - IND-W vs PAK-W LIVE Streaming: When and Where To Watch India Women vs Pakistan Women Asia Cup 2022 Online And On TV