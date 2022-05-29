IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony Guest list, performances, time, Venue UpdatesAlso Read - IPL 2022 Closing Ceremony Date, Time, Guest List, Venue & Live Streaming Details

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Musician AR Rahman will grace the closing ceremony with their performances. If reports are to be believed, Jharkhand’s famous Chhau Dance will also feature in the ceremony. The BCCI has even finalised a 10-member team of Jharkhand’s Chhau Dance for the closing ceremony. Also Read - GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2022 Final: Gujarat Titans Take on Rajasthan Royals in Final Showdown

It has been learned that the cultural ceremony, is scheduled to start at 1830 hrs and will run for 50 minutes. The toss will be held at 19:30 hrs and the match will start 30 minutes later. Also Read - LIVE | IPL Final Build-up, GT vs RR: Closing Ceremony Starts Shortly

Earlier, the BCCI also stated that a ‘Request for Proposal’ document would be available for Rs 1 lakh.

“The BCCI invites bids from reputed entities for staging the Closing Ceremony of IPL 2022, through a tender process,” the Indian board was quoted as saying earlier.

The opening and closing ceremonies were regular features of the IPL in its first decade. But, it was discontinued under the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) regime for three years which the current dispensation followed for the first two years of its charge.