Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis off to a good start in the chase against the Titans.

Gujarat Titans finish on 168/5 after 20 overs. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 169 to win and stay in the IPL 2022 playoff race.

Hardik Pandya and David Miller built a brilliant partnership in the middle overs. Their partnership crossed the 50-run mark. However, Hasaranga got the better of Miller (34 off 25). Rashid Khan joins his captain in the middle. Will this pair take GT to a big total? Stay tuned for live updates.

Josh Hazlewood took the early wicket of Shubman Gill 1(4). Matthew Wade 16(13) followed suit courtesy of a controversial 3rd umpire decision. Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bat first.

Check Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Josh Hazlewood

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

