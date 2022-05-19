Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans T20 Score and Match Updates

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis off to a good start in the chase against the Titans.

Gujarat Titans finish on 168/5 after 20 overs. Royal Challengers Bangalore need 169 to win and stay in the IPL 2022 playoff race.

Hardik Pandya and David Miller built a brilliant partnership in the middle overs. Their partnership crossed the 50-run mark. However, Hasaranga got the better of Miller (34 off 25). Rashid Khan joins his captain in the middle. Will this pair take GT to a big total? Stay tuned for live updates.

Josh Hazlewood took the early wicket of Shubman Gill 1(4). Matthew Wade 16(13) followed suit courtesy of a controversial 3rd umpire decision. Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bat first.

Check Playing XI:

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Josh Hazlewood

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

  • 10:18 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs GT: FOUR!!! Virat Kohli has crunched it through covers. He sensed the length to be a bit short and he pounced on it big time. Dinesh Karthik is smiling in the dugout. Brilliant off drive from Kohli. Hardik Pandya fielded well at mid on. FOUR!!! Pain is piling on Gujarat now. Kohli is PUMPED!!! RCB 72-0 after 8 overs.

  • 10:10 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs GT: This will be a test of Hardik Pandya’s captaincy. Yash Dayal has bowled a good over till now. Just a single boundary. 55 runs in the powerplay. RCB now 56-0 after 6.1 overs.

  • 10:03 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs GT: SIX!!! Absolutely magnificent from Virat Kohli. He is in the mood today. Won’t say that the old Kohli is back, but here is the start of something brilliant. Faf, on the other hand, is playing the role of an anchor really well. FOUR!!! Kohli races to 33 off 21. GT 53-0 after 5.3 overs.

  • 9:55 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs GT: Virat Kohli is riding his luck big time here. The latest boundary is his 2nd or 3rd inside the edge. IN THE AIR!!! Rashid Khan drops Virat Kohli. It is just his day today. 4th boundary of his innings. RCB 34-0 after 3.4 overs.

  • 9:30 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs GT: Don’t go anywhere. We will be right back with all the live updates. Stay tuned!

  • 9:20 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs GT: SIX!!! Another brilliant shot from Rashid Khan. This partnership of 36 off 15 balls power Gujarat Titans to 168/5 after 20 overs.

  • 9:17 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs GT: 19.1 – SIX!!! What a shot from Hardik Pandya. This has gone flat into second tier.

  • 9:15 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs GT: FOUR!!! Rashid Khan special snake shot and it goes one bounce into the fence. FOUR!!! 50 for Hardik Pandya. This is a very special innings from the Gujarat skipper. SIX!!! Huge six from Rashid Khan. Exceptional shot and it goes into the top tier. GT 151-5 after 19 overs.

  • 9:09 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs GT: With the two quick wickets, RCB have pulled their way back into the game. The iceman Tewatia was not able to provide the proper acceleration and departed early. Siddarth Kaul brought in for the 19th over. Harshal is not coming back to bowl. GT 135-5 after 18.1 overs.

  • 9:00 PM IST

    LIVE | RCB vs GT: Excellent over from Siddarth Kaul. His terrific mix of cutters and slower deliveries kept the batters guessing. OUT!!! Hasaranga finally gets one wicket and it is the big wicket of David Miller. GT now 124-4 after 16.3 overs.