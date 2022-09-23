FOLLOW Live Updates Of IPL 2023 Auction and Trade Details: The Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) is set be played in the month of March 2023 and the auction is tentatively scheduled to begin in the month of December, according to a report in Cricbuzz. A lot of players are once again expected to go under the hammer while the trade window will allow some players to be a part of a different franchise in the upcoming IPL 2023.Also Read - Sourav Ganguly Gives BIG Update on IPL 2023 Format

It is learnt that Chennai Super Kings has denied Delhi Capitals offer to release Ravindra Jadeja for IPL 2023. As of now, Jadeja remains with Chennai but that can change pretty quickly. On the other hand, Sai Kishore and Rahul Tewatia, both believed to have a lot of takers will remain with Gujarat Titans as of now.

The purse has also been increase to ₹95 crore for the upcoming auctions. Catch this space for all the latest updates of IPL 2023 to held in India in home and away format this season.

Live Updates

  • 4:38 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2023 Auction And Trade Update: “The next season of men’s IPL will also go back to the home and away format with all 10 teams playing their home matches at their designated venues,” Ganguly had earlier said in a letter to the state units.

  • 4:35 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2023 Auction And Trade Update: Sai Kishore and Rahul Tewatia have also been making the news. It is learnt that Gujarat Titans have refused to trade both the players and it is likely that they will remain with Gujarat for the upcoming season.

  • 4:13 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2023 Auction And Trade Update: Shubman Gill was also in the radar to be traded to Chennai Super Kings while Ravindra Jadeja was in the news for making his way to Gujarat Titans or Delhi Capitals – both were believed to be interested in the star all-rounder. All franchises involved have categorically denied such claims.

  • 4:07 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2023 Auction And Trade Update: The salary purse is believed to be ₹95 crores which is an increase from last year by a margin of ₹5 crores.

  • 4:03 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2023 Auction And Trade Update: The mini-auction will be followed by a full-season where the IPL 2023 will return to its old format – old and away which was also confirmed by BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

  • 4:02 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2023 Auction And Trade Update: The auction for the upcoming season is likely to be held in the month of December. It is learnt that BCCI is eyeing December 16, 2022 to hold the auctions, according to a report in Cricbuzz.

  • 3:58 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2023 Auction And Trade Update: It is learnt that Delhi Capitals have had their eye on Jadeja for quite some time but CSK is in no mood to trade the left-hand batter to any other franchise at the moment.

  • 3:57 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2023 Auction And Trade Update: Big news coming in – Ravindra Jadeja as of now stays with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) even with all the rumour of the star India all-rounder leaving CSK.

  • 3:55 PM IST

    LIVE IPL 2023 Auction And Trade Update: Hello and welcome to our blog where we bring you all the latest happenings around IPL 2023 – auction month and detail about the trade window.