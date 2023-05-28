ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony: Nucleya, Divine, King, Jonita Gandhi Set To Stage On Fire
live

LIVE IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony: Nucleya, Divine, King, Jonita Gandhi Set To Stage On Fire

IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony Live Updates: Nucleya, Divine, King and Jonita Gandhi will be performing live at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Updated: May 28, 2023 5:46 PM IST

By Sunny Daud | Edited by Sunny Daud

ipl 2023 closing ceremony, ipl closing date, ipl 2023 season, ipl 2021 closing ceremony, list of performers in ipl 2023 closing ceremony, ipl 2023 closing ceremony date and time, ipl 2023 closing ceremony venue, ipl 2023 closing ceremony time, ipl 2023 closing ceremony start time, ipl 2023 closing ceremony guest list, ipl 2023 closing ceremony, Indian premier League, IPL 2023, Nucleya, Divine, King, Jonita Gandhi, Narendra Modi Stadium, ipl 2023 closing ceremony tickets, ipl 2023 closing ceremony Updates, ipl 2023 closing ceremony Pics, ipl 2023 closing ceremony On Google, ipl 2023 closing ceremony on Google News, ipl 2023 closing ceremony On Google, ipl 2023 closing ceremony Google Updates, ipl 2023 closing ceremony Free on Google
LIVE IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony

LIVE Updates | IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony: After a glitzy opening ceremony, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is going to end on a high with the likes of Nucleya, Divine, King and Jonita Gandhi performing in the closing ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Gujarat Titans in the mega final. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates.

Live Updates

  • 6:32 PM IST

  • 6:26 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony: There are thunderstorms in Ahmedabad and as per our latest reports the rain has just stopped. But the toss is likely to be delayed.

  • 6:15 PM IST

  • 6:12 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony: The weather in Ahmedabad is not good and there are reports that the closing ceremony and toss are likely to be delayed.

  • 5:51 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony: The preparation for IPL 2023 closing ceremony has been started here are the visuals.

  • 5:51 PM IST

  • 5:50 PM IST

  • 5:44 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony: The closing ceremony will start at 6 PM IST. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of the closing ceremony.

  • 5:41 PM IST

  • 5:40 PM IST

    LIVE | IPL 2023 Closing Ceremony: As per reports coming in, Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh and Oscar-winning music composer, AR Rahman are expected to be part of the event as well.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.