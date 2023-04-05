Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Live Updates | RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Dhawan’s FIFTY Put Punjab Kings On Top
live

Live Updates | RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Dhawan’s FIFTY Put Punjab Kings On Top

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Score: Dhawan's FIFTY Put Punjab Kings On Top. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match 8.

Published: April 5, 2023 8:52 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Shahrukh Khan

5* (5) 0x4, 0x6

Shikhar Dhawan (C)

80 (52) 8x4, 3x6

KM Asif

(3.2-0-47-0)*

Jason Holder

(3-0-22-1)
RR vs PBKS, RR vs PBKS News, RR vs PBKS Updates, RR vs PBKS Pics, RR vs PBKS Latest News, RR vs PBKS Venue, RR vs PBKS Latest Updates, RR vs PBKS Images, RR vs PBKS Photos, RR vs PBKS India, RR vs PBKS In Indian Premier League 2023, RR vs PBKS Playing XIs, RR vs PBKS Score, RR vs PBKS Live Score on Google, RR vs PBKS Live Google Score, RR vs PBKS Google News, RR vs PBKS on Google Discover, RR vs PBKS Google Score, RR vs PBKS Live Score, RR vs PBKS Live Updates, RR vs PBKS Live Pics, RR vs PBKS Scores, RR vs PBKS Score Updates, RR vs PBKS Score Pics, RR vs PBKS IPL 2023, RR vs PBKS Latest Live Score, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings News, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Updates, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Pics, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Updates, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Latest News, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Latest Updates, IPL 2023
Live Updates | Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Score: PBKS Aim To Move Up The Table.

Live Updates

  • 9:07 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Raza’s time in the middle is short-lived as Ravi Ashwin sends him back to the pavilion! Explosive batter Sharukh Khan is now the new man in. PBKS 161/3 (16.3)

  • 9:01 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Jitesh Sharma departs!! Yuzvendra Chahal claims the wicket!! Sikander Raza is the new man in for PBKS. PBKS 158/2 (15.4)

  • 8:50 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: FIFTY For Shikhar Dhawan as well!! The captain has stepped up for his team! Punjab Kings are now at 140/1. PBKS 140/1 (14)

  • 8:30 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Bhanuka Rajapaksa was hit in the forearm and as a result he cannot continue further. He’s been retired hurt and it brings Jitesh Sharma to the fray. PBKS 95/1 (11)

  • 8:21 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: OUT!! Finally a wicket for Rajasthan!! Jos Buttler pulls off a stunning catch!! Prabhsimran was playing so well and now he has to go back to the pavilion. Jason Holder claims the wicket and Bhanuka Rajapaksa is the new man in. PBKS 90/1 (9.4)

  • 8:09 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: FIFTY For Prabhsimran Singh! The youngster get his first IPL Fifty in just 28 balls. Dhawan on the other hand is playing the role of the anchor and giving Prabhsimran the chance to have a go. PBKS 71/0 (7.4)

  • 8:03 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: End of powerplay, 6 overs gone and Punjab take their score to 63/0. Prabhsimran Singh is in some form today along with captain Shikhar Dhawan. Rajasthan need to rebuild. PBKS 63/0 (6)

  • 7:56 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: 11 runs coming from the over, Punjab are going strong at 56/0. PBKS have carried forward their good form from the previous game. PBKS 56/0 (5)

  • 7:51 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: 19 runs from the over!! Like we’ve told you before, this duo is just amazing to watch!! 4 overs gone and Punjab are going over 10 runs per over. PBKS 45/0 (4)

  • 7:45 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: 10 runs coming from the over, Punjab are getting better and better with every passing over. Captain Shikhar Dhawan is in solid touch today. His opening partner Prabhsimran looks promising as well. PBKS 26/0 (3)

LIVE | Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Score and Updates

Guwahati: Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to bowl first. 

Also Read:

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Playing XI

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

CAPTAINS AT THE TOSS

Shikhar Dhawan: We all know the dew comes. We also wanted to bowl first. It is alright. We are used to it. Let’s go day by day. Not putting too much on pressure on myself. The process matters the most. Same eleven from the last game. RR are a very good side. They are playing good cricket. We want to give our best.

Sanju Samson: We would like to bowl here. Expecting some dew. We will use the oppurtunity to bowl first. It is a great thought by the franchise. Loving it here. The players have gotten used to the conditions. We are going in with the same side. Very happy to see them grow. Jaiswal and Parag have grown a lot learning from the experienced guys.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 5, 2023 8:52 PM IST

More Stories