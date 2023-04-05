Top Recommended Stories

live

Live Updates | RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Punjab Eye Good Start

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Score: Punjab Eye Good Start. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match 8.

Updated: April 5, 2023 7:42 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Prabhsimran Singh

26* (14) 3x4, 2x6

Shikhar Dhawan (C)

12 (9) 2x4, 0x6

KM Asif

(1.5-0-23-0)*

Trent Boult

(2-0-17-0)
Live Updates | Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Score: PBKS Aim To Move Up The Table.

Live Updates

  • 7:45 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: 10 runs coming from the over, Punjab are getting better and better with every passing over. Captain Shikhar Dhawan is in solid touch today. His opening partner Prabhsimran looks promising as well. PBKS 26/0 (3)

  • 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Sixer and three runs coming from the over. Punjab take their score to 16/0. This opening duo is enjoyable to watch. PBKS 16/0 (2)

  • 7:35 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: First over done and dusted, Punjab put up 7 runs on the board. Steady start for Shikhar Dhawan and Co. PBKS 7/0 (1)

  • 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh open innings for Punjab. Trent Boult has the new ball for Rajasthan.

  • 7:21 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings Subs: Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Matthew Short, Mohit Rathee.

  • 7:21 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals Subs: Dhruv Jurel, Akash Vasisht, Murugan Ashwin, Kuldip Yadav, Donavon Ferreira.

  • 7:11 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan | We all know the dew comes. We also wanted to bowl first. It is alright. We are used to it. Let’s go day by day. Not putting too much on pressure on myself. The process matters the most. Same eleven from the last game. RR are a very good side. They are playing good cricket. We want to give our best.

  • 7:11 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Sanju Samson | We would like to bowl here. Expecting some dew. We will use the opportunity to bowl first. It is a great thought by the franchise. Loving it here. The players have gotten used to the conditions. We are going in with the same side. Very happy to see them grow. Jaiswal and Parag have grown a lot learning from the experienced guys.

  • 7:10 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

  • 7:10 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

LIVE | Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Score and Updates

Guwahati: Runners-up of last season Rajasthan Royals kick-started their season with a massive 72-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. On the other hand, a formidable Punjab Kings side just edged Kolkata Knight Riders via a 7-run win in the DLS method. RR are placed 2nd in the table, whereas PBKS occupy the 5th position. Both teams will be looking forward to make it two wins in a row.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Adam Zampa, Joe Root.

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Raj Bawa, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Kagiso Rabada, Baltej Singh.

