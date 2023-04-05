Top Recommended Stories

  Live Updates | RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Punjab Kings Beat Rajasthan Royals By 5 Runs
live

Live Updates | RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Punjab Kings Beat Rajasthan Royals By 5 Runs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Score: Punjab Kings Beat Rajasthan Royals By 5 Runs. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match 8.

Published: April 5, 2023 11:46 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Dhruv Jurel

28* (14) 2x4, 2x6

Jason Holder

1 (1) 0x4, 0x6

Sam Curran

(3.5-0-40-0)*

Arshdeep Singh

(4-0-47-2)
Live Updates | Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Score: PBKS Aim To Move Up The Table.

Live Updates

  • 11:45 PM IST

    BOUNDARY IN THE FINAL BALL, BUT IT’S TOO LATE AS PUNJAB KINGS ONCE AGAIN EDGE, THIS TIME BY 5 RUNS. TWO WINS A ROW FOR THE PUNJAB SIDE.

  • 11:43 PM IST

    JUST A SINGLE!! PUNJAB HAVE WON THIS GAME APPARENTLY, WITH A BALL TO BOWL. Brilliant bowling Sam Curran at the death.

  • 11:42 PM IST

    Another single. 11 runs required from the final two deliveries. TWO MAXIMUMS REQUIRED TO WIN THE MATCH!

  • 11:40 PM IST

    RUN-OUT!!! Hetmyer departs while looking for a double!! 12 now required from the final 3.

  • 11:38 PM IST

    2 runs from the 2nd ball. 13 required from 4 balls now!!

  • 11:37 PM IST

    1 run from the 1st ball. 15 required from the last 5!

  • 11:36 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: ANOTHER BRILLIANT OVER FROM RAJASTHAN! 18 off the over!! Now the Royals require 16 runs to win this match. Can they do it? Well they have the firepower to do it. RR 182/6 (19)

  • 11:28 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: 34 required in the last 12 balls and somehow Rajasthan are in the game now!! 19 off the over! RR 164/6 (18)

  • 11:20 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: 3 overs to go, Rajasthan require 53 runs to win this match. Tough but not impossible.

  • 11:07 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: 14.3 overs into the game, Rajasthan Royals are now at 123/5. Hetmyer and Padikkal has a lot of work to do in the remaining overs. 75 runs required from 33 balls. RR 123/5 (14.3)

LIVE | Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Score and Updates

Guwahati: The opening due of Dhawan-Prabhsimran power Punjab to 197. 

Also Read:

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Playing XI

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

CAPTAINS AT THE TOSS

Shikhar Dhawan: We all know the dew comes. We also wanted to bowl first. It is alright. We are used to it. Let’s go day by day. Not putting too much on pressure on myself. The process matters the most. Same eleven from the last game. RR are a very good side. They are playing good cricket. We want to give our best.

Sanju Samson: We would like to bowl here. Expecting some dew. We will use the oppurtunity to bowl first. It is a great thought by the franchise. Loving it here. The players have gotten used to the conditions. We are going in with the same side. Very happy to see them grow. Jaiswal and Parag have grown a lot learning from the experienced guys.

Published Date: April 5, 2023 11:46 PM IST

