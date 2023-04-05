Home

Live Updates | RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Punjab Kings Beat Rajasthan Royals By 5 Runs

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Score: Punjab Kings Beat Rajasthan Royals By 5 Runs. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match 8.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Punjab VS Rajasthan Royals 197/4 (20.0) 188/7 (19.5) Run Rate: (Current: 9.48) RR need 10 runs in 1 ball at 60 rpo Last Wicket: Shimron Hetmyer run out (Shahrukh Khan / Sam Curran) 36 (18) - 186/7 in 19.3 Over Dhruv Jurel 28 * (14) 2x4, 2x6 Jason Holder 1 (1) 0x4, 0x6 Sam Curran (3.5-0-40-0) * Arshdeep Singh (4-0-47-2)

Guwahati: The opening due of Dhawan-Prabhsimran power Punjab to 197.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Playing XI

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

CAPTAINS AT THE TOSS

Shikhar Dhawan: We all know the dew comes. We also wanted to bowl first. It is alright. We are used to it. Let’s go day by day. Not putting too much on pressure on myself. The process matters the most. Same eleven from the last game. RR are a very good side. They are playing good cricket. We want to give our best.

Sanju Samson: We would like to bowl here. Expecting some dew. We will use the oppurtunity to bowl first. It is a great thought by the franchise. Loving it here. The players have gotten used to the conditions. We are going in with the same side. Very happy to see them grow. Jaiswal and Parag have grown a lot learning from the experienced guys.

