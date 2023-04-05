Top Recommended Stories

  Live Updates | RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Buttler Departs, Samson Key In Run-Chase For Rajasthan
Live Updates | RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score: Buttler Departs, Samson Key In Run-Chase For Rajasthan

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Score: Buttler Departs, Samson Key In Run-Chase For Rajasthan. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match 8.

Published: April 5, 2023 10:24 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Riyan Parag

6* (3) 0x4, 1x6

Devdutt Padikkal

14 (20) 0x4, 0x6

Rahul Chahar

(2.5-0-24-0)*

Nathan Ellis

(2-0-11-2)
Live Updates | Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Score: PBKS Aim To Move Up The Table.

Live Updates

  • 10:22 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Buttler has departed for 19 and now Samson holds key in this run-chase. RR 57/3 (5.5)

  • 10:08 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: OUT!! Ashwin departs without troubling the bowlers! Arshdeep Singh on target yet again! Picks up his second wicket of the match. RR 26/2 (3.2)

  • 10:05 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: 3 overs gone, Rajasthan are now at 25/1. Steady start for Rajasthan and they are currently behind the required run-rate. RR 25/1 (3)

  • 9:58 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: OUT!! Jaiswal departs!! Arshdeep Singh claims the wicket . On comes Jos Buttler in the middle. RR 16/1 (1.4)

  • 9:52 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: First over done and dusted, Rajasthan opening with Jaiswal and Ashwin have put up 7 runs on the board. Steady start from the 2008 champions. RR 7/0 (1)

  • 9:32 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: That’s it! Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh power Punjab Kings to 197. Big total and it won’t be easy for Rajasthan to chase down the total. PBKS 197/4 (20)

  • 9:07 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Raza’s time in the middle is short-lived as Ravi Ashwin sends him back to the pavilion! Explosive batter Sharukh Khan is now the new man in. PBKS 161/3 (16.3)

  • 9:01 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Jitesh Sharma departs!! Yuzvendra Chahal claims the wicket!! Sikander Raza is the new man in for PBKS. PBKS 158/2 (15.4)

  • 8:50 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: FIFTY For Shikhar Dhawan as well!! The captain has stepped up for his team! Punjab Kings are now at 140/1. PBKS 140/1 (14)

  • 8:30 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Bhanuka Rajapaksa was hit in the forearm and as a result he cannot continue further. He’s been retired hurt and it brings Jitesh Sharma to the fray. PBKS 95/1 (11)

LIVE | Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Score and Updates

Guwahati: The opening due of Dhawan-Prabhsimran power Punjab to 197. 

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Playing XI

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

CAPTAINS AT THE TOSS

Shikhar Dhawan: We all know the dew comes. We also wanted to bowl first. It is alright. We are used to it. Let’s go day by day. Not putting too much on pressure on myself. The process matters the most. Same eleven from the last game. RR are a very good side. They are playing good cricket. We want to give our best.

Sanju Samson: We would like to bowl here. Expecting some dew. We will use the oppurtunity to bowl first. It is a great thought by the franchise. Loving it here. The players have gotten used to the conditions. We are going in with the same side. Very happy to see them grow. Jaiswal and Parag have grown a lot learning from the experienced guys.

Published Date: April 5, 2023 10:24 PM IST

