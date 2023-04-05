Top Recommended Stories

Live Updates | Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Score: Kagiso Rabada NOT Available For PBKS Tonight

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Score: Kagiso Rabada NOT Available For PBKS Tonight. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match 8.

Updated: April 5, 2023 6:16 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Live Updates | Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Score: PBKS Aim To Move Up The Table.

Live Updates

  • 6:19 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023 STATS | Explosive batter Jos Buttler didn’t really fire against leg-spinners since the 2019 season. Rahul Chahar will be playing tonight and the Punjab leggy has dismissed for a total of 6 times.

  • 6:18 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: STATS | PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan has scored 576 runs against Rajasthan so far in the IPL. If he gets past the 600-run mark against RR tonight, he will be the fifth player to do it against the 2008 Champions.

  • 6:09 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: RR’s RIYAN PARAG ON BATTING CONDITIONS IN GUWAJATI | “Our bowlers are skilled enough to bowl on any pitches. Everyone, including me, have the plans sorted on how to bowl on a flat wicket, how to bowl in conditions where there’s dew. So I think we are pretty sorted right now. We’ll see how the game plays, how the pitch plays, and then carry our variations and strategies according to that.”

  • 6:07 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: PBKS SPIN COACH, SUNIL JOSHI ON RABADA AND LIVINGSTONE’S AVAILABILITY | “Not for this game, but definitely they’ll be available soon. [Kagiso] Rabada was playing the Netherlands series, he should be available from the next game. [Liam] Livingstone, we are just waiting and he should be joining the squad soon.”

  • 5:47 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Today’s encounter would definitely be a close encounter as both sides are quite balanced in their playing XI and we expect fireworks at Guwahati’s Barsapara Stadium.

  • 5:45 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Punjab like Rajasthan, were brilliant both in batting and bowling. Rajapaksa contributed big with a fifty to take his side to 191 and while bowling, India star and local boy Arshdeep Singh stepped big-time.

  • 5:43 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Rajasthan in their opening match, saw their star players in Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and of course Jos Buttler getting big runs to get past 200. In reply, Rajasthan restricted SRH to 131, thanks to a brilliant 4-fer from last year’s Purple Cap winner Yuzvendra Chahal.

  • 5:40 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: South African pacer Kagiso Rabada will also be be making his return back to the squad. This would be a big boost for PBKS as the Punjab-side this time, do have the fire-power to go all the way.

  • 5:38 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: This year, Punjab Kings looks a well balanced side with the likes of stars Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sam Curran, Arshdeep Singh and also much needed stability provided by Jitesh Sharma and Shahrukh Khan in the middle-order.

  • 5:34 PM IST

    LIVE RR vs PBKS, IPL 2023: On the other hand, a pretty formidable Punjab Kings side led by Shikhar Dhawan also started their campaign on a good note, edging 2-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 runs (DLS method).

LIVE | Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Score and Updates

Guwahati: Runners-up of last season Rajasthan Royals kick-started their season with a massive 72-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. On the other hand, a formidable Punjab Kings side just edged Kolkata Knight Riders via a 7-run win in the DLS method. RR are placed 2nd in the table, whereas PBKS occupy the 5th position. Both teams will be looking forward to make it two wins in a row.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Adam Zampa, Joe Root.

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Raj Bawa, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Kagiso Rabada, Baltej Singh.

