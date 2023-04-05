Home

Live Updates | Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Score: Kagiso Rabada NOT Available For PBKS Tonight

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Score: Kagiso Rabada NOT Available For PBKS Tonight. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings IPL 2023 match 8.

Live Updates | Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Score: PBKS Aim To Move Up The Table.

LIVE | Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Score and Updates

Guwahati: Runners-up of last season Rajasthan Royals kick-started their season with a massive 72-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. On the other hand, a formidable Punjab Kings side just edged Kolkata Knight Riders via a 7-run win in the DLS method. RR are placed 2nd in the table, whereas PBKS occupy the 5th position. Both teams will be looking forward to make it two wins in a row.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Adam Zampa, Joe Root.

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Raj Bawa, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Kagiso Rabada, Baltej Singh.

