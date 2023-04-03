Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023, Match 6: Lucknow Win Toss, Opt to Bowl
LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023, Match 6: Lucknow Win Toss, Opt to Bowl

LIVE Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Score: Lucknow Win Toss, Opt to Bowl. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match 6.

Published: April 3, 2023 7:08 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023, Match 6: MS Dhoni and Co Plot Comeback Against Lucknow.

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad open innings for Chennai Super Kings. Kyle Mayers has the new ball for LSG. Let’s Play!

  • 7:17 PM IST

  • 7:17 PM IST

  • 7:13 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: MS Dhoni at the TOSS | Does mean a lot to be back here. IPL started in 2008 but we’ve not played a lot of cricket here. Only about 5-6 seasons we’ve been here. This is the first time the full stadium will be operational, a few stands were empty earlier. Really glad that we get to play all our home games here at Chepauk, means a lot. Same squad for this game. Need to keep assessing our situation and keep revisiting our targets, keep a realistic goal in mind and take it from there.

  • 7:12 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: KL Rahul at the TOSS | We’ll bowl first. We want to know what we are chasing. It was a really good performance against DC, all parts of the game we did well. We need to turn up again today and better those performances. Jaydev Unadkat misses out, Yash Thakur comes in.

  • 7:12 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w),

    Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan.
  • 7:11 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar.

  • 7:02 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: TOSS UPDATE | Lucknow Super Giants have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: DEEPAK CHAHAR AHEAD OF THE MATCH | Injury has kept me out for a long time. Had two injuries at once – stress fracture in the back and a quad tear. Both are serious injuries. Back is the main muscle for a fast bowler. It’s taken time but the body is good now. Have been playing a long time now which comes with responsibilities. And I am someone who likes responsibilities. Be it taking wickets, stopping runs and guiding the new bowlers. This is a big platform where you learn after making mistakes. But if you have someone to make you learn without making mistakes – that is helpful.

  • 6:57 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: BEN STOKES AHEAD OF THE MATCH | Expecting a good atmosphere here in Chennai, everyone has been looking forward to this day. (On batting position) In a new franchise, you have the accept the role you have been given and perform as best you can. Every batter would say the higher up you are the better, but I’ve been given that responsibility to bat at number 4. (On being fit to bowl) Yeah, everything is coming out nicely. I’ve worked very hard to get to the place that I’m at this moment with my knee, so might be able to turn the arm over tonight. (On Chepauk) I’ve not played too many games here, so I’ve tried to understand the easy ways we can bat here and how to bowl. Spin is going to come into the game more here than in Ahmedabad. Who knows what the wicket will give? So we have to adapt and see how we go.

LIVE| CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023, Match 6 Score & Updates

Chennai: After losing their opening match, Chennai Super Kings will return to their den — the MA Chidambaram stadium — for the first home match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday and aim to pick up a win.

When Mahendra Singh Dhoni leads his team here, the four-time champion will, without a doubt, receive a rapturous welcome as CSK return to the Chepauk after nearly four years.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra.

