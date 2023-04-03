Top Recommended Stories

Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Stokes-Moeen Key For Big Total

LIVE Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Score: Stokes-Moeen Key For Big Total. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 match 6.

Published: April 3, 2023 8:50 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Ambati Rayudu

6* (6) 1x4, 0x6

Avesh Khan

(3-0-39-1)*

Ravi Bishnoi

(4-0-28-3)
LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023, Match 6: MS Dhoni and Co Plot Comeback Against Lucknow.

Live Updates

  • 8:55 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: Ravi Bishnoi strikes again for LSG!! He picks up his 3rd wicket and Moeen Ali has to take the long walk back to the pavilion after scoring a quick-fire 19. CSK 166/4 (15.2)

  • 8:53 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: Moeen Ali is playing a fabulous knock as Chennai reach 164 in 15 overs. CSK 164/3 (15)

  • 8:47 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: OUT!!! Shivam Dube’s cameo comes to an end!! Bishnoi scalps yet another wicket. CSK 150/3 (13.5)

  • 8:45 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: 13 overs gone, Chennai are now at 137/2. The Yellow Army are aiming for a big total. Dube on fire! CSK 137/2 (13)

  • 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: 12 overs gone, Chennai are currently at 125/2. The run-rate is still over 10 but with new batters in the middle, it will be a little tricky for the home-side. But Moeen Ali and Shivam Dube are proven batters in IPL and you easily expect something good to happen. CSK 125/2 (12)

  • 8:35 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: Conway misses out his half-century and now it’s down to new batters Shivam Dubey and Moeen Ali to make amends. 11 overs gone, Chennai are now at 120/2. CSK 120/2 (11)

  • 8:26 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: OUT!! Finally a wicket for LSG! Bishnoi scalps the wicket and after a wonderful half-century, Gaikwad takes the long walk back to the pavilion. CSK 110/1 (9.1)

  • 8:24 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: 9 overs gone, Chennai are cruising at 110/0. Ruturaj well set in the 50s, while Conway is inching towards his half-century. CSK 110/0 (9)

  • 8:17 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: FIFTY FOR Ruturaj Gaikwad!! Back to back half-centuries!! He did it in just 25 balls. A well constructed innings from the opener.

  • 8:15 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: 7 runs coming from the 7th over! Some respite for the LSG bowlers after getting hammered in the entire powerplay. Yash Thakur starts off well. CSK 86/0 (7)

LIVE| CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023, Match 6 Score & Updates

Chennai: After losing their opening match, Chennai Super Kings will return to their den — the MA Chidambaram stadium — for the first home match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday and aim to pick up a win.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan.

KL Rahul: We’ll bowl first. We want to know what we are chasing. It was a really good performance against DC, all parts of the game we did well. We need to turn up again today and better those performances. Jaydev Unadkat misses out, Yash Thakur comes in.

MS Dhoni: Does mean a lot to be back here. IPL started in 2008 but we’ve not played a lot of cricket here. Only about 5-6 seasons we’ve been here. This is the first time the full stadium will be operational, a few stands were empty earlier. Really glad that we get to play all our home games here at Chepauk, means a lot. Same squad for this game. Need to keep assessing our situation and keep revisiting our targets, keep a realistic goal in mind and take it from there.

