Published: April 3, 2023 5:28 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

  • 5:47 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: Dhoni, who uncorked a couple of big hits against Josh Little in Ahmedabad, would be hoping the batters do better and don’t leave much for him at the fag end.

  • 5:46 PM IST

    LIVE CSK v LSG, IPL 2023: If the batters’ inability to force the pace in the middle overs is a cause for concern, the bowling could be a bigger problem. The Titans batting line-up could not be restricted and skipper Dhoni would be expecting an improved show from the bowlers.

  • 5:39 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: England superstar Ben Stokes, bought for Rs 16.25 crore, would be eager to show his worth in the team’s opening home game and set the pace for the long season ahead.

  • 5:38 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: Gaikwad toyed with the Gujarat Titans bowlers and made batting look easy. His exit slowed things down and CSK could only make a modest score, which was chased down by the defending champions.

  • 5:38 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: Despite a superb knock from the classy Ruturaj Gaikwad, the rest of the batters could not capitalise and help CSK post a big total against Gujarat in their opening match. The team’s fans will be hoping that the strong batting line-up rises to the occasion.

  • 5:31 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants Squad | KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra.

  • 5:31 PM IST

    LIVE CSK vs LSG, IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings Squad | Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma.

  • 5:30 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2023 Match 6 between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants!

Chennai: After losing their opening match, Chennai Super Kings will return to their den — the MA Chidambaram stadium — for the first home match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday and aim to pick up a win.

When Mahendra Singh Dhoni leads his team here, the four-time champion will, without a doubt, receive a rapturous welcome as CSK return to the Chepauk after nearly four years.

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Ajinkya Rahane, Nishant Sindhu, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Amit Mishra, Manan Vohra.

