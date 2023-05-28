ZEE Sites

LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Will Gill Dash CSK Hopes?

Updated: May 28, 2023 5:10 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final, Live Updates.

So here we are hours away from the start of IPL 2023 final. Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings were the teams that finished top two after the league stage, so it is fair to say that the most deserving teams have made the summit clash. The match will take place at the Narendra Modi stadium and the focus would be on Shubman Gill, who has been in ominous touch.

Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates ahead of the grand finale from Ahmedabad.

Live Updates

  • 4:35 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: The tickets for the IPL Final has been sold out and we expect record spectators at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The craze is surely more for Dhoni and CSK.

  • 4:34 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: On a H2H basis, GT have the edge, but again – it is a final and it would be a new start. Can CSK get the better of the home side?

  • 4:27 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: “If we can get a couple of early breakthroughs then, (just like) in the last game we played there is an opportunity. But we got to get past him, he is playing really well,” Fleming further said.

  • 4:26 PM IST
    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 FINAL: The former New Zealand captain said that making early breakthroughs will be key for his side as GT batter Shubman Gill’s red-hot form presents the biggest challenge for CSK. “He (Gill) is playing really well. It (the plans) does not really change, you hope that you pick him up early, you have enough firepower to create an opportunity. The only thing that we are looking at is when you have got openers, when they are in such good form, there is an opportunity to get into the middle order.”
  • 4:23 PM IST

  • 3:58 PM IST

  • 3:58 PM IST

  • 3:42 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: In moments from now the teams will arrive at the venue, the fans have already started pouring in and that was expected.

  • 3:10 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: In 9 out of 12 finals since 2011, the side winning Qualifier 1 has gone on to win the final as well.

