ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Rain Continues To Pour Down, Cut-Off Time For 5-Over Game Is 12:06 AM
live

LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Rain Continues To Pour Down, Cut-Off Time For 5-Over Game Is 12:06 AM

LIVE SCORE | Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Final - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Rain Continues To Pour Down, Cut-Off Time For 5-Over Game Is 12:06 AM. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: May 28, 2023 7:56 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

CSK vs GT, CSK vs GT live score, CSK vs GT head to head, CSK vs GT playing XI, CSK vs GT Live streaming, CSK vs GT live cricket score, CSK vs GT live updates, IPL 2023 Final, IPL 2023 Final live score, IPL 2023 Final live cricket score, IPL 2023 Final live updates, IPL 2023 Final live streaming, Chennai vs Gujarat, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Cricket News, IPL Final, IPL Final Live, Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad, BCCI, BCCI News
CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final, Live Updates.

LIVE Updates | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final

So here we are hours away from the start of IPL 2023 final. Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings were the teams that finished top two after the league stage, so it is fair to say that the most deserving teams have made the summit clash. The match will take place at the Narendra Modi stadium and the focus would be on Shubman Gill, who has been in ominous touch.

Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates ahead of the grand finale from Ahmedabad.

Live Updates

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.