  • LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Rain Threat LOOMS
LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Rain Threat LOOMS

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Final - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: May 28, 2023 11:38 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final

So here we are hours away from the start of IPL 2023 final. Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings were the teams that finished top two after the league stage, so it is fair to say that the most deserving teams have made the summit clash. The match will take place at the Narendra Modi stadium and the focus would be on Shubman Gill, who has been in ominous touch.

Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates ahead of the grand finale from Ahmedabad.

Live Updates

  • 11:37 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: In less than 30 minutes, we would go live from india.com and CricketCountry. Please ask your questions and we will be more than happy to answer it.

  • 11:11 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: The excitement is truly palpable on social space as predictions are rife. Fans are picking sides for the humdinger that will take place tonight at the Narendra Modi stadium.

  • 11:08 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: In what would come as a bad piece of news, there are possibilities of rain in Ahmedabad tonight. It means that rain could interrupt the match tonight.

  • 11:07 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: You can watch the IPL final free on Jio Cinema and for TV Broadcast you can tune in to Star Sports Network. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

  • 11:03 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: With all the buzz around Gill and Dhoni, it is surprising that not a lot of talk is happening around the Titans captain, Hardik Pandya.

  • 10:29 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Dhoni would have spotlight on him. Expectations would be high on his shoulders.

  • 10:02 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: “Getting in Theekshana and hoping one straightens and he misses,” Manjrekar on how to get Gill out on ESPNCricinfo.

  • 10:01 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: “Get the ball to come back in and push him on the backfoot. Also try and get spin in early against Gill,” Manjrekar on how to dismiss Gill.

  • 9:56 AM IST

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

