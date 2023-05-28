ZEE Sites

  LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Dhoni vs Hardik SHOWDOWN Beckons
Published: May 28, 2023 2:14 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

CSK vs GT, CSK vs GT live score, CSK vs GT head to head, CSK vs GT playing XI, CSK vs GT Live streaming, CSK vs GT live cricket score, CSK vs GT live updates, IPL 2023 Final, IPL 2023 Final live score, IPL 2023 Final live cricket score, IPL 2023 Final live updates, IPL 2023 Final live streaming, Chennai vs Gujarat, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Cricket News, IPL Final, IPL Final Live, Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad, BCCI, BCCI News
CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final, Live Updates

LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final

So here we are hours away from the start of IPL 2023 final. Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings were the teams that finished top two after the league stage, so it is fair to say that the most deserving teams have made the summit clash. The match will take place at the Narendra Modi stadium and the focus would be on Shubman Gill, who has been in ominous touch.

Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates ahead of the grand finale from Ahmedabad.

Live Updates

  • 3:10 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: In 9 out of 12 finals since 2011, the side winning Qualifier 1 has gone on to win the final as well.

  • 2:07 PM IST

  • 1:53 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Are you up for it? Which team are you rooting for? We will have Super Fans from CSK joining us at 3 PM IST today for a live session.

  • 1:41 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: The real threat for CSK in this final will be ace pacer Mohammad Shami who has been breathtaking this season in the powerplay. GT pacer has taken 17 wickets so far, which is the most by any player in the IPL 2023 powerplay.

  • 1:41 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Shubman Gill needs 122 runs to equal Virat Kohli’s record of most runs (973) in an IPL season

  • 1:15 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Ruturaj Gaikwad has scored a half-century in each of the four encounters against Gujarat Titans.

  • 1:08 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Wouldn’t you miss Ashwin, Raina in yellow tonight? I am sure thousands of fans would be missing the two ex-CSK stars dearly at the Narendra Modi stadium tonight.

  • 12:52 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: From latest reports from our sources tell us that it is bright and sunny, and the possibility of rain is less in the match. Stay tuned for more updates.

  • 12:51 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: It is bright and sunny in Ahmedabad now. But again, the threats remain. There are forecasts for showers in the evening.

  • 11:37 AM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: In less than 30 minutes, we would go live from india.com and CricketCountry. Please ask your questions and we will be more than happy to answer it.

