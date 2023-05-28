ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Check Possible Playing XIs
live

LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Check Possible Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Final - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: May 28, 2023 9:23 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

CSK vs GT, CSK vs GT live score, CSK vs GT head to head, CSK vs GT playing XI, CSK vs GT Live streaming, CSK vs GT live cricket score, CSK vs GT live updates, IPL 2023 Final, IPL 2023 Final live score, IPL 2023 Final live cricket score, IPL 2023 Final live updates, IPL 2023 Final live streaming, Chennai vs Gujarat, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Cricket News, IPL Final, IPL Final Live, Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad, BCCI, BCCI News
CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final, Live Updates

LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final

So here we are hours away from the start of IPL 2023 final. Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings were the teams that finished top two after the league stage, so it is fair to say that the most deserving teams have made the summit clash. The match will take place at the Narendra Modi stadium and the focus would be on Shubman Gill, who has been in ominous touch.

Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates ahead of the grand finale from Ahmedabad.

Live Updates

  • 9:22 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad would be important at the top for the CSK side. They would look for a good start against the home side.

  • 9:18 AM IST
    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Who will decide the IPL final? Chahar & Shami’s new-ball spells, Jadeja vs right-handers in middle overs, and Mohit & Pathirana’s death bowling.
  • 9:13 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Gill is making all the headlines this season and why not – he has been in ominous touch throughout the campaign and now he has another chance to better his tally. Gill is already the current Orange Cap holder.

  • 9:12 AM IST

  • 9:12 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Gill smashed TV viewership records on Friday, can he surpass his own feat in the grand finale on Sunday? We will find that out.

  • 8:49 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: We would be doing a LIVE session on our social media handles. Stay hooked to this space and ask your questions. We will get them answered.

  • 8:45 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: MS Dhoni will be playing his 250th IPL match today. It’ll be his 11th IPL Final as a player, 10th as a CSK captain!

  • 8:42 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Both teams are well-matched, so now who makes all the difference? Given Shubman Gill’s form, he is most likely to be the game-changer tonight.

  • 8:39 AM IST
    CSK Probable XII: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana
    GT Probable XII: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudarshan, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Josh Little
  • 8:21 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Sunil Gavaskar said: “My heart wants CSK to win IPL 2023 because of MS Dhoni. Proving once again that calm, cool decision making can make a difference”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.