LSG vs DC, Live Score, IPL 2023: Mayers-Pooran Power Lucknow to 193

live

LIVE IPL 2023, Lucknow vs Delhi Score and Updates: Mayers-Pooran Power Lucknow to 193. Stay tuned to this space to get the latest live updates and score of IPL 2023 match 3 between LSG and DC at Ekana Sports City.

Lucknow: After two exciting encounters in the 16th edition of the IPL in Ahmedabad and Mohali, the focus now shift towards Lucknow as home side Lucknow Super Giants go head to head with neighbors Delhi Capitals. LSG had a decent outing in their maiden season and will be looking forward for an even better season. On the other hand, Delhi will be without Rishabh Pant and IPL legend David Warner takes his place and will be desperately eyeing for the franchise’s first-ever silverware.

KL Rahul at the TOSS: That’s how most IPL teams work. They want to make their home ground their fortress. We’re as clueless as the opposition. We haven’t played here. We’re going in with no expectations. For all you know, it might be a good batting wicket. It’s new (impact player). Still getting used to it. It gives teams a chance to be in the game or come back in the game. It’s fun. Hopefully it’s a good change.

David Warner at the TOSS: Going to have a bowl. For us it’s about trying to assess conditions early and knowing what to chase. It can be quite confusing, maybe stressful at times (impact player). I’m excited to be back. We send our best out to Rishabh.

LSG Vs DC Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

