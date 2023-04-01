Top Recommended Stories

  LSG vs DC, Live Score, IPL 2023: Mayers-Pooran Power Lucknow to 193
live

LSG vs DC, Live Score, IPL 2023: Mayers-Pooran Power Lucknow to 193

LIVE IPL 2023, Lucknow vs Delhi Score and Updates: Mayers-Pooran Power Lucknow to 193. Stay tuned to this space to get the latest live updates and score of IPL 2023 match 3 between LSG and DC at Ekana Sports City.

Updated: April 1, 2023 9:47 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Prithvi Shaw

12* (6) 2x4, 0x6

David Warner (C)

26 (18) 5x4, 0x6

Mark Wood

(0-0-0-0)*

Avesh Khan

(1-0-7-0)
LSG vs DC, Live Score, IPL 2023: Lucknow-Delhi Eye Winning Start.

Live Updates

  • 9:43 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: 2 overs gone, Delhi put up 17 runs on the board. Captain David Warner is in fine form tonight! DC 24/0 (2)

  • 9:37 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: First over done and dusted, Warner and Shaw get themselves up and running with a 7-run over. DC 7/0 (1)

  • 9:26 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: That’s it!!! Lucknow set up a target of 194!

  • 9:01 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: 18 overs gone, Lucknow are now at 157/4. 2 overs to go, Lucknow will be looking to get past the 180-mark for sure. LSG 157/4 (18)

  • 8:47 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: 16 overs gone, Lucknow are now at 131/4. The last man to depart was Marcus Stoinis. Now Nicholas Pooran and Pandya rebuild for LSG. LSG 131/4 (16)

  • 8:26 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: BOWLED!! AXAR PATEL GETS THE ALL-IMPORTANT WICKET OF KYLE MAYERS!!! What a delivery from the all-rounder! Mayers on debut played a wonderful knock of 73 off 38 deliveries. LSG 100/3 (11.3)

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: OUT!! Deepak Hooda’s innings comes to an end as Kuldeep Yadav removes him for 17. LSG lose second wicket but Mayers is still out their causing havoc in the middle. Krunal Pandya is the new man in. LSG 98/2 (11)

  • 8:15 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: HALF-CENTURY FOR MAYERS!! Comes in 28 balls! The West Indian is in some form tonight and he’s getting better with every passing over. 9 gone, Lucknow are now at 73-1. LSG 73/1 (9)

  • 8:11 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: 8 overs gone, LSG are now going at a good rate and have taken it’s score to 60/1. Kyle Mayers is in excellent form and he is within touching distance of his fifty. LSG 60/1 (8)

  • 8:01 PM IST

    LIVE LSG vs DC, IPL 2023: MAYER DROPPED!! Could’ve been a second wicket for Chetan Sakariya! Khaleel makes a complete mess of it! Life-line for the West Indian. 5 runs of the over, Lucknow are now at 30/1. LSG 30/1 (6)

LIVE | Lucknow vs Delhi, IPL 2023, Match 3

Lucknow: After two exciting encounters in the 16th edition of the IPL in Ahmedabad and Mohali, the focus now shift towards Lucknow as home side Lucknow Super Giants go head to head with neighbors Delhi Capitals. LSG had a decent outing in their maiden season and will be looking forward for an even better season. On the other hand, Delhi will be without Rishabh Pant and IPL legend David Warner takes his place and will be desperately eyeing for the franchise’s first-ever silverware.

Also Read:

KL Rahul at the TOSS: That’s how most IPL teams work. They want to make their home ground their fortress. We’re as clueless as the opposition. We haven’t played here. We’re going in with no expectations. For all you know, it might be a good batting wicket. It’s new (impact player). Still getting used to it. It gives teams a chance to be in the game or come back in the game. It’s fun. Hopefully it’s a good change.

David Warner at the TOSS: Going to have a bowl. For us it’s about trying to assess conditions early and knowing what to chase. It can be quite confusing, maybe stressful at times (impact player). I’m excited to be back. We send our best out to Rishabh.

LSG Vs DC Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

Published Date: April 1, 2023 9:45 PM IST

Updated Date: April 1, 2023 9:47 PM IST

