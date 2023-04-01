Home

PBKS vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: KKR Fightback, Curran Key For Big Total

PBKS vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: KKR Fightback, Curran Key For Big Total

PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Stay tuned to this space to get the latest live updates and score of IPL 2023 match 2 between Punjab and Kolkata at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.

LIVE | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score

Live PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 score: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana won the toss and opted to bowl first against Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings in the second match of Indian Premier League 2023 at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Punjab.

Shikhar Dhawan and Nitish Rana on toss:

Shikhar Dhawan: We would have fielded first. Getting the impact player in the second innings can create more of an impact. Happy to bat as well. We have got a balanced side, so hopefully we will do good. The team preparation has been good and we will look to dominate the game, hoping for a great season ahead. We are eager to win the trophy and I am looking to lead from the front. My overseas players are – Bhanuka, Nathan Ellis, and Sam Curran, don’t remember the fourth name.

Nitish Rana: We will bowl first, it has rained in the last two days so there would be some moisture. I am excited because very few people get this opportunity. It is a game of cricket afterall so there is not much pressure. The impact player rule is in its initial stage. We have to see that the decisions we take prove to be right.

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

