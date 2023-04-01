Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • PBKS vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: KKR Fightback, Curran Key For Big Total
live

PBKS vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: KKR Fightback, Curran Key For Big Total

LIVE | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Stay tuned to this space to get the latest live updates and score of IPL 2023 match 2 between Punjab and Kolkata at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.

Updated: April 1, 2023 5:05 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Shahrukh Khan

6* (5) 1x4, 0x6

Sam Curran

16 (13) 0x4, 1x6

Tim Southee

(3-0-39-2)*

Shardul Thakur

(4-0-43-0)
PBKS vs KKR, PBKS vs KKR Live, PBKS vs KKR Live Score, PBKS vs KKR Live Updates, PBKS vs KKR Live Pics, PBKS vs KKR Score Updates, PBKS vs KKR Scores News, PBKS vs KKR Scores Pics, PBKS vs KKR Latest Score, PBKS vs KKR Live News, PBKS vs KKR Live Updates, PBKS vs KKR Score On Google News, PBKS vs KKR On Google, PBKS vs KKR On Google Discover, PBKS vs KKR Venue, PBKS vs KKR in Lucknow, Punjab Kings, Punjab Kings News, Punjab Kings Updates, Punjab Kings Pics, Punjab Kings Latest News, Punjab Kings IPL, Punjab Kings Live Score, Punjab Kings Free Live Score, Punjab Kings Free Live Updates, Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders,
LIVE | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score

Live Updates

  • 5:05 PM IST

    PBKS vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Just two overs left for the game…

  • 5:04 PM IST

    PBKS vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Wicket!! Sikandar Raza departs after making 16 runs. Shahrukh Khan joins Sam Curran.

    PBKS 168/5 (18)

  • 5:00 PM IST

    PBKS vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX to end the over. 11 runs from the over. Seems like Punjab is eyeing a big total against Kolkata to win the first game.

    PBKS 164/4 (17)

  • 4:56 PM IST

    PBKS vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Sam Curran the most expensive player of the Indian Premier League is currently playing all eyes will be on him.

  • 4:55 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Sixteen overs are done and dusted, and it looks like Kolkata has made a comeback now crossing 200 runs for the batting side will be tough.

    PBKS 153/4 (16)

  • 4:50 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Fifteen overs are done and dusted, and seems like Kolkata made a comeback as they picked up quick wickets. Will Punjab cross 200 runs mark?
    PBKS 143/4 (15)

  • 4:47 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: WICKET! Shikhar Dhawan departs and seems like Kolkata has made a comeback. Punjab will look to finish the innings on a high.
    PBKS 143/4 (14.3)

  • 4:42 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: WICKET!! Jitesh departs after making 21 runs. Sikandar Raza joins set Shikhar Dhawan.
    PBKS 142/3 (14)

  • 4:36 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Punjab Kings are punishing the bowlers really hard as the bowlers are desperate for wickets. Kolkata is looking for quick wickets.

    PBKS 129/2 (13)

  • 4:29 PM IST

    LIVE | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: WICKET!!! Rajapaksa departs after making his fifty. Punjab Kings will now build the innings for a good strong total.

    PBKS 109/2 (11)

Live PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 score: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana won the toss and opted to bowl first against Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings in the second match of Indian Premier League 2023 at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Punjab.

Also Read:

Shikhar Dhawan and Nitish Rana on toss:

Shikhar Dhawan: We would have fielded first. Getting the impact player in the second innings can create more of an impact. Happy to bat as well. We have got a balanced side, so hopefully we will do good. The team preparation has been good and we will look to dominate the game, hoping for a great season ahead. We are eager to win the trophy and I am looking to lead from the front. My overseas players are – Bhanuka, Nathan Ellis, and Sam Curran, don’t remember the fourth name.

Nitish Rana: We will bowl first, it has rained in the last two days so there would be some moisture. I am excited because very few people get this opportunity. It is a game of cricket afterall so there is not much pressure. The impact player rule is in its initial stage. We have to see that the decisions we take prove to be right.

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 1, 2023 5:03 PM IST

Updated Date: April 1, 2023 5:05 PM IST

More Stories