Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • PBKS vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rana-Iyer Rebuild For Kolkata
live

PBKS vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Rana-Iyer Rebuild For Kolkata

LIVE | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score: Rana-Iyer Rebuild For Kolkata. Stay tuned to this space to get the latest live updates and score of IPL 2023 match 2 between Punjab and Kolkata at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium.

Published: April 1, 2023 6:42 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Venkatesh Iyer

21* (16) 3x4, 0x6

Andre Russell

1 (1) 0x4, 0x6

Rahul Chahar

(0.3-0-1-1)*

Sikandar Raza

(3-0-25-1)
PBKS vs KKR, PBKS vs KKR Live, PBKS vs KKR Live Score, PBKS vs KKR Live Updates, PBKS vs KKR Live Pics, PBKS vs KKR Score Updates, PBKS vs KKR Scores News, PBKS vs KKR Scores Pics, PBKS vs KKR Latest Score, PBKS vs KKR Live News, PBKS vs KKR Live Updates, PBKS vs KKR Score On Google News, PBKS vs KKR On Google, PBKS vs KKR On Google Discover, PBKS vs KKR Venue, PBKS vs KKR in Lucknow, Punjab Kings, Punjab Kings News, Punjab Kings Updates, Punjab Kings Pics, Punjab Kings Latest News, Punjab Kings IPL, Punjab Kings Live Score, Punjab Kings Free Live Score, Punjab Kings Free Live Updates, Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders,
LIVE | PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 Score

Live Updates

  • 6:34 PM IST

    PBKS vs KKR LIVE Score, IPL 2023: 8 overs gone, Kolkata are now at 60/3. A lot of work need to be done. KKR 60/3 (8)

  • 6:25 PM IST

    PBKS vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Ellis comes to bowl the fourth over.

  • 6:24 PM IST

    PBKS vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Six overs are already done and Punjab holds an advantage in the game as the side had picked up wickets. Now, If KKR need to win this game they have to hit some runs.
    KKR 46/3 (6)

  • 6:20 PM IST

    PBKS vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Again a great over for Punjab Kings as the bowler just gave six runs and picked up a wicket. Kolkata is looking for a comeback.
    KKR 35/3 (5)

  • 6:16 PM IST

    PBKS vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Wicket!!! Gurbaz departs after making 22 runs. Punjab Kings is currently dominating the side.
    KKR 29/3 (4.2)

  • 6:14 PM IST

    PBKS vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Four overs are done and dusted. This was again a good over by Arshdeep Singh as the bowler just gave five runs.
    KKR 29/2 (4)

  • 6:09 PM IST

    PBKS vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Seven runs from the third over. Kolkata is looking for a partnership. On the other hand, Punjab Kings will also look for some more wickets.

    KKR 24/2 (3)

  • 6:06 PM IST

    PBKS vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: Sam Curran comes to bowl the third over.

  • 6:03 PM IST

    PBKS vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: WICKET!! What a great over by Arshdeep Singh. That was a brilliant start by Punjab Kings. Kolkata needs to look into the game and work for a partnership.

    KKR 17/2 (2)

  • 5:58 PM IST

    PBKS vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2023: WICKET!!! Mandeep departs. Arshdeep Singh gets the quick breakthrough.

Live PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023 score: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana won the toss and opted to bowl first against Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings in the second match of Indian Premier League 2023 at Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Punjab.

Also Read:

Shikhar Dhawan and Nitish Rana at toss:

Shikhar Dhawan: We would have fielded first. Getting the impact player in the second innings can create more of an impact. Happy to bat as well. We have got a balanced side, so hopefully we will do good. The team preparation has been good and we will look to dominate the game, hoping for a great season ahead. We are eager to win the trophy and I am looking to lead from the front. My overseas players are – Bhanuka, Nathan Ellis, and Sam Curran, don’t remember the fourth name.

Nitish Rana: We will bowl first, it has rained in the last two days so there would be some moisture. I am excited because very few people get this opportunity. It is a game of cricket afterall so there is not much pressure. The impact player rule is in its initial stage. We have to see that the decisions we take prove to be right.

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Mandeep Singh, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 1, 2023 6:42 PM IST

More Stories